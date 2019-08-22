Eli Lilly and : Arbitration panel rules in favor of Lilly in complaint filed by Adocia

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A Chicago-based arbitration panel has ruled in favor of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) in a claim filed by Adocia S.A. over the companies' prior collaboration on a rapid-acting insulin. The panel of three arbitrators ruled that Lilly acted appropriately regarding Adocia's intellectual property, and while they denied Lilly's smaller counterclaim, ruled that Lilly is not liable for damages.

"We're pleased with the panel's decision," said Michael J. Harrington, Lilly's senior vice president and general counsel. "Lilly conducts its business with integrity. We look forward to putting this matter behind us and focusing on the important work of discovering and developing new treatments for people living with diabetes."

Lilly and Adocia signed a collaboration agreement in December 2014. Lilly terminated the agreement and discontinued future development, manufacturing, and commercialization related to the program in January 2017.

