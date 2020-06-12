Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Eli Lilly and Company    LLY

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

(LLY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eli Lilly and : Avidity Biosciences Upsized IPO Priced at High End of Expected Range

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/12/2020 | 06:15am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Avidity Biosciences Inc. said an upsized initial public offering of 14.4 million shares was priced at $18 each, the high end of the expected range.

The La Jolla, Calif., preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Thursday had said it expected to offer 12 million shares at $17 to $18 apiece in the IPO, up from previous plans to sell 10 million shares at $14 to $16 each.

Avidity, which is backed by Eli Lilly & Co., said it expects gross proceeds of roughly $259.2 million from the offering.

Shares of Avidity, which has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 2.16 million shares, are expected to begin trading Friday under the symbol RNA.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
06:15aELI LILLY AND : Avidity Biosciences Upsized IPO Priced at High End of Expected R..
DJ
06/11ELI LILLY AND : Avidity Biosciences Boosts IPO Size, Expected Price Range
DJ
06/10S&P 500, Dow finish lower in volatile trade on dour Fed forecasts
RE
06/10ELI LILLY AND : Evox therapeutics announces a multi-target rna interference and ..
AQ
06/09ELI LILLY AND : First patient dose delivered for Lilly's tirzepatide cardiovascu..
PR
06/08ELI LILLY AND : Lilly to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conferen..
PR
06/08LILLY : Phase 1 Study Starts for Potential Covid-19 Antibody Treatment
DJ
06/08Avidity Biosciences Sets IPO at 10 Million Shares; Sees Pricing at $14-$16 Ea..
DJ
06/07AstraZeneca contacted Gilead over potential megamerger - Bloomberg News
RE
06/07ASTRAZENECA CONTACTED GILEAD OVER PO : Bloomberg News
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 23 903 M - -
Net income 2020 5 815 M - -
Net Debt 2020 10 130 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 22,9x
Yield 2020 2,06%
Capitalization 131 B 131 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,89x
Nbr of Employees 33 625
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Eli Lilly and Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 157,63 $
Last Close Price 144,08 $
Spread / Highest target 29,1%
Spread / Average Target 9,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Ricks Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Joshua L. Smiley Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Timothy J. Garnett Chief Medical Officer & VP-Global Medical
Aarti S. Shah Chief Information & Digital Officer, Senior VP
Daniel M. Skovronsky Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY9.62%130 601
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.43%371 135
ROCHE HOLDING AG3.66%295 411
MERCK & CO., INC.-14.95%195 239
NOVARTIS AG-11.73%190 516
PFIZER, INC.-15.01%184 976
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group