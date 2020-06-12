Eli Lilly and : Avidity Biosciences Upsized IPO Priced at High End of Expected Range

By Colin Kellaher

Avidity Biosciences Inc. said an upsized initial public offering of 14.4 million shares was priced at $18 each, the high end of the expected range.

The La Jolla, Calif., preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Thursday had said it expected to offer 12 million shares at $17 to $18 apiece in the IPO, up from previous plans to sell 10 million shares at $14 to $16 each.

Avidity, which is backed by Eli Lilly & Co., said it expects gross proceeds of roughly $259.2 million from the offering.

Shares of Avidity, which has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 2.16 million shares, are expected to begin trading Friday under the symbol RNA.

