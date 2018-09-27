Eli Lilly and : Chugai and Lilly Enter into a License Agreement for Oral GLP-1 Agonist, OWL833

Chugai
Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (TOKYO: 4519, Chugai) and Eli
Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY, Lilly) today announced they have
entered into a license agreement for OWL833, Chugai’s oral non-peptidic
GLP-1 receptor agonist. OWL833 is a Phase 1-ready asset that is being
studied for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.
Under the terms of the agreement, Lilly will receive worldwide
development and commercialization rights to OWL833. Chugai will receive
an upfront payment of $50 million and is eligible for milestone payments
based on achievement of certain predetermined milestones. If the
molecule is successfully commercialized, Chugai would also be eligible
for royalty payments.
“As a global leader in diabetes care, Lilly is committed to developing
the next generation of diabetes therapies,” said Daniel Skovronsky,
M.D., Ph.D., Lilly’s Chief Scientific Officer and President of Lilly
Research Laboratories. “This exciting new opportunity from Chugai could
represent a significant step forward for improving outcomes for people
with diabetes.”
“We are very pleased to announce the license agreement of OWL833 with
Lilly, a world-leading company in diabetes care,” said Yasushi Ito,
M.D., Ph.D., Chugai’s Executive Vice President, Co-head of Project &
Lifecycle Management Unit. “We believe OWL833 can be a best-in-class
oral non-peptide GLP-1 receptor agonist and that its value will be
further enhanced through Lilly’s clinical development to contribute to
people around the world who live with diabetes.”
There will be no change to Chugai's consolidated financials forecast for
the fiscal year ending December 2018 as a result of this transaction.
This transaction will be reflected in Lilly's reported results and
financial guidance according to Generally Accepted Accounting Principles
(GAAP). There will be no change to Lilly's 2018 non-GAAP earnings per
share guidance as a result of this transaction.
This transaction is subject to potential competition authority
clearances and other customary closing conditions.
About Chugai
Chugai Pharmaceutical is one of Japan’s leading research-based
pharmaceutical companies with strengths in biotechnology products.
Chugai, based in Tokyo, specializes in prescription pharmaceuticals and
is listed on the 1st section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. As an
important member of the Roche Group, Chugai is actively involved in R&D
activities in Japan and abroad. Specifically, Chugai is working to
develop innovative products which may satisfy the unmet medical needs,
mainly focusing on the oncology area.
In Japan, Chugai’s research facilities in Gotemba and Kamakura are
collaborating to develop new pharmaceuticals and laboratories in Ukima
are conducting research for technology development for industrial
production. Overseas, Chugai Pharmabody Research based in Singapore is
engaged in research focusing on the generation of novel antibody drugs
by utilizing Chugai’s proprietary innovative antibody engineering
technologies. Chugai Pharma USA and Chugai Pharma Europe are engaged in
clinical development activities in the United States and Europe.
The consolidated revenue in 2017 of Chugai totaled 534.2 billion yen and
the operating income was 103.2 billion yen (IFRS Core basis).
Additional information is available on the internet at https://www.chugai-pharm.co.jp/english/.
About Lilly Diabetes
Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we
introduced the world's first commercial insulin. Today we are building
upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with
diabetes and those who care for them. Through research and
collaboration, a broad and growing product portfolio and a continued
determination to provide real solutions—from medicines to support
programs and more—we strive to make life better for all those affected
by diabetes around the world. For more information, visit www.lillydiabetes.com
or follow us on Twitter: @LillyDiabetes and on Facebook: LillyDiabetesUS.
About Eli Lilly and Company
Lilly is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to
make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than
a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that
meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our
work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring
life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the
understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities
through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please
visit us at www.lilly.com
and www.lilly.com/newsroom/social-channels.
Lilly Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements (as that term
is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995)
about the benefits of Lilly's licensing of Chugai’s investigational
medicine, OWL833. It reflects Lilly's current beliefs; however, as with
any such undertaking, there are substantial risks and uncertainties in
implementing the transaction and in drug development. Among other
things, there can be no guarantee that Lilly will realize the expected
benefits of the transaction, that the molecule will be approved on the
anticipated timeline or at all, or that the potential product will be
commercially successful. For further discussion of these and other risks
and uncertainties, see Lilly's most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q
filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.
Except as required by law, Lilly undertakes no duty to update
forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this
release.
