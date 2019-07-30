Log in
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

(LLY)
  Report  
Eli Lilly and Company: Eli Lilly and Company Files 8-K

07/30/2019 | 01:05pm EDT

Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company: Eli Lilly and Company Files 8-K

30-Jul-2019 / 19:04 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY FILES A FORM 8-K

INDIANAPOLIS, July 30, 2019 - Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE / Euronext Paris / SIX: LLY) today informs its shareholders that it has filed a Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on July 30, 2019, announcing financial results for the second quarter of 2019.

 

Lilly makes available free of charge on its website, its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, reports filed pursuant to Section 16 of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and amendments to those reports filed with or furnished to the SEC as soon as reasonably practicable after Lilly electronically files these documents with, or furnishes them to, the SEC.  These documents are posted on Lilly's website at www.lilly.com - under "Investors." 

The SEC maintains a website that contains reports, proxy statements and other information regarding issuers that file electronically with the SEC. These materials may be obtained electronically by accessing the SEC's home page at www.sec.gov.

Copies of the above referenced information will also be made available, free of charge, upon written request to the Company's secretary at Lilly Corporate Center, Indianapolis, Indiana 46285, U.S.A.

 

Regulatory filing PDF file

Document title: Eli Lilly and Company Files 8-K
Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=VFHEEDORAG

Language: English
Company: Eli Lilly and Company
Lilly Corporate Center
46285 Indianapolis
United States
Phone: +1-317-276-2000
E-mail: hern_kevin_r@lilly.com
Internet: https://www.lilly.com/
ISIN: US5324571083
Euronext Ticker: LLY
AMF Category: Inside information / News release on accounts, results
EQS News ID: 849165
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

849165  30-Jul-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=849165&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
