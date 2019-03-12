Eli Lilly and : Cyramza Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study

By Colin Kellaher



Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) on Tuesday said a phase 3 study of its cancer drug Cyramza met its primary endpoint of progression-free survival in a form of lung cancer.

The Indianapolis drug maker said it plans to begin global regulatory submissions for the drug in mid-2019.

Eli Lilly said Cyramza showed a statistically significant improvement in the time patients lived without their cancer growing or spreading after starting treatment.

The trial evaluated Cyramza in combination with erlotinib, compared with a combination of placebo with erlotinib, as a first-line treatment in patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer whose tumors have activating EGFR mutations.

