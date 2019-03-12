Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Eli Lilly and Company    LLY

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

(LLY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Eli Lilly and : Cyramza Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 07:18am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) on Tuesday said a phase 3 study of its cancer drug Cyramza met its primary endpoint of progression-free survival in a form of lung cancer.

The Indianapolis drug maker said it plans to begin global regulatory submissions for the drug in mid-2019.

Eli Lilly said Cyramza showed a statistically significant improvement in the time patients lived without their cancer growing or spreading after starting treatment.

The trial evaluated Cyramza in combination with erlotinib, compared with a combination of placebo with erlotinib, as a first-line treatment in patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer whose tumors have activating EGFR mutations.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY 0.00% 110.87 Delayed Quote.11.99%
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY -2.53% 123.5 Delayed Quote.6.72%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
07:25aELI LILLY AND : Lilly's CYRAMZA® (ramucirumab) Phase 3 RELAY Trial Met Primary E..
PU
07:18aELI LILLY AND : Cyramza Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study
DJ
03/11Eli Lilly Exchange Offer for Elanco Oversubscribed
DJ
03/11ELI LILLY AND : Option-trading opportunities on Applied Materials, Inc., The Boe..
PR
03/08ELI LILLY AND : Lilly to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
PR
03/07ELI LILLY AND : Lilly to Participate in Cowen Health Care Conference
PR
03/07Eli Lilly Sets Exchange Ratio in Elanco Swap Offer
DJ
03/05ELI LILLY AND : Gets FDA Priority Review for Emgality in Episodic Cluster Headac..
DJ
03/05ELI LILLY AND : Lilly Receives FDA Priority Review Designation for Emgality® (ga..
PU
03/04ELI LILLY AND : Lilly to sell cheaper version of top-selling insulin Humalog
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 25 302 M
EBIT 2019 6 850 M
Net income 2019 4 776 M
Debt 2019 7 829 M
Yield 2019 2,02%
P/E ratio 2019 26,64
P/E ratio 2020 19,99
EV / Sales 2019 5,36x
EV / Sales 2020 5,02x
Capitalization 128 B
Chart ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Eli Lilly and Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 123 $
Spread / Average Target -0,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Ricks Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas F. Bumol Senior VP-Biotechnology & Autoimmunity Research
Timothy J. Garnett Chief Medical Officer & VP-Global Medical
Michael R. Meadows VP & Chief Technology Officer
Aarti Shah Chief Information Officer & SVP-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY6.72%127 874
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.37%369 004
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.11.42%231 793
PFIZER-4.93%230 400
NOVARTIS8.14%230 007
MERCK AND COMPANY5.84%208 743
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.