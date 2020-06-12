Log in
Eli Lilly and : , Dermira's Atopic Dermatitis Drug Shows Clinically Meaningful Improvement in Phase 2b Study

06/12/2020 | 04:51pm EDT

By Kimberly Chin

Eli Lilly & Co. and wholly owned subsidiary Dermira Inc. said their Phase 2b clinical trial of a treatment in patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis showed rapid and clinically meaningful improvement.

Lebrikizumab was able to help alleviate patients' issues with itching, sleep and overall measures of quality of life, the companies said. Atopic dermatitis is a common and severe form of eczema, a chronic inflammatory condition. It can cause rashes and persistent itching, as well as negatively affect patients' mental and physical functions and quality of life.

The companies are currently looking into the use of lebrikizumab in five phase 3 clinical trials.

Lebrikizumab has received a fast-track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in patients 12 years and older with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

EPS Revisions
