Eli Lilly and Company

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

(LLY)
  Report  
News 
News

Eli Lilly and : FDA Approves Eli Lilly's Arthritis Treatment

0
08/26/2019 | 07:23am EDT

By Dave Sebastian

Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) on Monday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved its Taltz treatment for radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, a chronic form of arthritis.

The FDA first approved Taltz in March 2016 for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, an autoimmune disease whose common symptom is a rash on the skin, Eli Lilly said. The FDA also approved Taltz in December 2017 for active psoriatic arthritis.

The treatment has undergone two phase 3 studies involving 657 patients, with both studies showing statistically significant results in their assessment of symptoms such as pain, inflammation and function, Eli Lilly said.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 22 276 M
EBIT 2019 6 192 M
Net income 2019 8 143 M
Debt 2019 11 851 M
Yield 2019 2,31%
P/E ratio 2019 12,4x
P/E ratio 2020 17,5x
EV / Sales2019 5,03x
EV / Sales2020 4,50x
Capitalization 100 B
Chart ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Eli Lilly and Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 125,91  $
Last Close Price 109,51  $
Spread / Highest target 32,4%
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Ricks Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas F. Bumol Senior VP-Biotechnology & Autoimmunity Research
Timothy J. Garnett Chief Medical Officer & VP-Global Medical
Michael R. Meadows VP & Chief Technology Officer
Aarti Shah Chief Information Officer & SVP-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-5.37%100 249
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.02%337 101
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.11.69%237 836
MERCK AND COMPANY11.16%217 478
NOVARTIS17.56%204 739
PFIZER-21.33%189 936
