Eli Lilly and : FDA Approves Eli Lilly's Arthritis Treatment

By Dave Sebastian



Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) on Monday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved its Taltz treatment for radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, a chronic form of arthritis.

The FDA first approved Taltz in March 2016 for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, an autoimmune disease whose common symptom is a rash on the skin, Eli Lilly said. The FDA also approved Taltz in December 2017 for active psoriatic arthritis.

The treatment has undergone two phase 3 studies involving 657 patients, with both studies showing statistically significant results in their assessment of symptoms such as pain, inflammation and function, Eli Lilly said.

