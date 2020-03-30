Eli Lilly and : Gets FDA OK for Taltz in Pediatric Plaque Psoriasis

By Colin Kellaher

Eli Lilly & Co. on Monday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the expanded use of Taltz to include patients ages six years and older with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy.

The Indianapolis drug maker said the approval makes Taltz the first and only IL-17A antagonist cleared for patients under age 18 with the chronic autoimmune skin condition.

The FDA first approved Taltz in March 2016 for adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy.

The FDA has also approved Taltz for adults with active psoriatic arthritis and active ankylosing spondylitis.

