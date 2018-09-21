Log in
Eli Lilly and : Gets Positive CHMP Opinion for Migraine Drug Emgality

09/21/2018 | 02:18pm CEST

By Colin Kellaher

Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) on Friday said the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use issued a positive opinion for Emgality for the prevention of migraine in adults who have at least four migraine days a month.

The Indianapolis drug maker said the positive opinion was based on data from three phase 3 trials that showed Emgality reduced mean monthly migraine headache days in the first month and every following month compared to placebo.

Migraine, a neurological disease marked by recurrent episodes of severe headache and other symptoms, affects more than 100 million people worldwide, Eli Lilly said.

The CHMP positive opinion is now referred for final action to the European Commission, which grants approval in the European Union.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is currently reviewing Emgality for the prevention of migraines in adults, with a decision expected by the end of the month, Eli Lilly said.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY 0.31% 106.07 Delayed Quote.25.20%
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY -1.50% 89.61 Delayed Quote.27.42%
