Eli Lilly and : Jardiance® meets primary endpoint in reducing risk of cardiovascular death or hospitalization for heart failure in phase III trial in adults with and without diabetes

RIDGEFIELD, Conn. and INDIANAPOLIS, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Positive top-line results from the EMPEROR-Reduced phase III trial in adults with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction, with and without diabetes, were announced today by Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY). EMPEROR-Reduced met its primary endpoint, demonstrating superiority with Jardiance® (empagliflozin) 10 mg compared to placebo in reducing the risk for the composite of cardiovascular death or hospitalization due to heart failure, when added to standard of care. Overall the safety profile was similar to the known safety profile of Jardiance.

"Heart failure is a common, but very serious chronic cardiovascular disorder, and it causes substantial disability while threatening the lives of millions of people worldwide," said Milton Packer, M.D., Chair of the Executive Committee for the EMPEROR Program and Distinguished Scholar in Cardiovascular Science at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas. "The results of the EMPEROR-Reduced trial indicate that SGLT2 inhibitors have the potential to become a new standard of care for this disease, which will be a meaningful addition to currently established treatments."

Heart failure is the leading cause of hospitalization in the U.S., and the risk of death in people with heart failure rises with each hospital admission. Heart failure with reduced ejection fraction occurs when the heart muscle does not contract effectively, and less blood is pumped out to the body compared to a normally functioning heart. Symptoms associated with heart failure, such as breathlessness and fatigue, can impact quality of life.

"With these positive top-line results from the EMPEROR-Reduced trial, we are excited to mark another important advancement for Jardiance," said Mohamed Eid, M.D., M.P.H, M.H.A, vice president, Clinical Development & Medical Affairs, Cardio-Metabolism & Respiratory Medicine, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. "There is an urgent need for new heart failure treatments, and these results show promise for the potential role Jardiance can play in improving the lives of adults living with this condition."

Full results from the EMPEROR-Reduced trial will be presented in a hot line session at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2020 on August 29, and regulatory submissions are planned in 2020. A second trial, EMPEROR-Preserved, is exploring the effect of Jardiance on cardiovascular death or hospitalization in adults with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction – an area with no approved treatment options. EMPEROR-Preserved results are expected in 2021.

The EMPEROR trials are part of the EMPOWER clinical program, one of the broadest and most comprehensive of any SGLT2 inhibitor, exploring the impact of Jardiance on the lives of people across the spectrum of cardio-renal-metabolic conditions.

"These results build upon the already established cardiovascular benefits of Jardiance in adults living with type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease," said Jeff Emmick, M.D., Ph.D., vice president, Product Development, Lilly. "Metabolic conditions that affect the heart and kidneys can lead to serious consequences, including hospitalizations and death. Through our EMPOWER clinical program, we are committed to advancing knowledge about these devastating clinical outcomes. We look forward to seeing how Jardiance can help adults around the world living with these conditions."

About the EMPEROR Heart Failure Studies

The EMPEROR (EMPagliflozin outcomE tRial in patients with chrOnic heaRt failure) heart failure studies are two phase III, randomized, double-blind trials investigating once-daily Jardiance compared with placebo in adults with heart failure with preserved or reduced ejection fraction*, both with and without diabetes, who are receiving current standard of care:

EMPEROR-Reduced [NCT03057977] investigated the safety and efficacy of Jardiance in patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF).

[NCT03057977] investigated the safety and efficacy of Jardiance in patients with heart failure with (HFrEF). Primary endpoint: time to first event of adjudicated cardiovascular death or adjudicated hospitalization for heart failure



Number of patients: 3,730



Completion: 2020

EMPEROR-Preserved [NCT03057951] investigates the safety and efficacy of Jardiance in patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF).

[NCT03057951] investigates the safety and efficacy of Jardiance in patients with heart failure with (HFpEF). Primary endpoint: time to first event of adjudicated cardiovascular death or adjudicated hospitalization for heart failure [Time Frame: up to 38 months]



Anticipated number of patients: approx. 5,990



Estimated completion: 2021

*Ejection fraction is a measurement of the percentage of blood the left ventricle pumps out with each contraction. When the heart relaxes, the ventricle refills with blood.

HFrEF occurs when the heart muscle does not contract effectively, and less blood is pumped out to the body compared with a normally functioning heart.

HFpEF occurs when the heart muscle contracts normally but the ventricle does not fill with enough blood, so less blood can enter the heart compared with a normally functioning heart.

About the EMPOWER Program

The Alliance has developed the EMPOWER program to explore the impact of Jardiance on major clinical cardiovascular and renal outcomes in a spectrum of cardio-renal-metabolic conditions. Cardio-renal-metabolic conditions are the leading cause of mortality worldwide and account for up to 20 million deaths annually. Through the EMPOWER program, Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly are working to advance knowledge of these interconnected systems and create care which offers integrated, multi-organ benefits. Comprised of nine clinical trials and a real-world evidence study, EMPOWER reinforces the long-term commitment of the Alliance to improve outcomes for people living with cardio-renal-metabolic conditions. With more than 27,000 adults enrolled worldwide in clinical trials, it is one of the broadest and most comprehensive clinical programs for an SGLT2 inhibitor to date.

About Heart Failure

Heart failure is a progressive, debilitating and potentially fatal condition that occurs when the heart cannot supply adequate circulation to meet the body's demands for oxygenated blood or to do so requires increased blood volume leading to fluid accumulation (congestion) in the lungs and peripheral tissues. It is a widespread condition affecting 60 million people worldwide and expected to increase as the population ages. Heart failure is highly prevalent in people with diabetes; however, approximately half of all people with heart failure do not have diabetes.

The Jardiance heart failure program was initiated based on data from the EMPA-REG OUTCOME® trial, which assessed the effect of Jardiance (10 mg or 25 mg once daily) added to standard of care compared with placebo added to standard of care.

About Cardio-Renal-Metabolic Conditions

Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly are driven to transform care for people with cardio-renal-metabolic conditions, a group of interconnected disorders that affect more than one billion people worldwide and are a leading cause of death.

The cardiovascular, renal and metabolic systems are interconnected, and share many of the same risk factors and pathological pathways along the disease continuum. Dysfunction in one system may accelerate the onset of others, resulting in progression of interconnected diseases such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, heart failure, and kidney disease, which in turn leads to an increased risk of cardiovascular death. Conversely, improving the health of one system can lead to positive effects throughout the others.

Through our research and treatments, our goal is to support people's health, restoring the harmony between the interconnected cardio-renal-metabolic systems and reducing their risk of serious complications. As part of our commitment to those whose health is jeopardized by cardio-renal-metabolic conditions, we will continue embracing a multidisciplinary approach towards care and focusing our resources on filling treatment gaps.



What is JARDIANCE? ( www.jardiance.com )

JARDIANCE is a prescription medicine used along with diet and exercise to lower blood sugar in adults with type 2 diabetes.

JARDIANCE is also used to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death in adults with type 2 diabetes who have known cardiovascular disease.

JARDIANCE is not for people with type 1 diabetes or for people with diabetic ketoacidosis (increased ketones in the blood or urine).

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Do not take JARDIANCE if you are allergic to empagliflozin or any of the ingredients in JARDIANCE.

Do not take JARDIANCE if you have severe kidney problems or are on dialysis.

JARDIANCE can cause serious side effects, including:

Dehydration. JARDIANCE can cause some people to have dehydration (the loss of body water and salt). Dehydration may cause you to feel dizzy, faint, light-headed, or weak, especially when you stand up.

You may be at a higher risk of dehydration if you:

have low blood pressure



take medicines to lower your blood pressure, including water pills (diuretics)



are on a low salt diet



have kidney problems



are 65 years of age or older.



Vaginal yeast infection. Women who take JARDIANCE may get vaginal yeast infections. Talk to your doctor if you experience vaginal odor, white or yellowish vaginal discharge (discharge may be lumpy or look like cottage cheese), and/or vaginal itching.

Yeast infection of the penis. Men who take JARDIANCE may get a yeast infection of the skin around the penis, especially uncircumcised males and those with chronic infections. Talk to your doctor if you experience redness, itching or swelling of the penis, rash of the penis, foul smelling discharge from the penis, and/or pain in the skin around penis.

Ketoacidosis (increased ketones in your blood or urine). Ketoacidosis is a serious condition and may need to be treated in the hospital. Ketoacidosis may lead to death. Ketoacidosis occurs in people with type 1 diabetes and can also occur in people with type 2 diabetes taking JARDIANCE, even if blood sugar is less than 250 mg/dL. Ketoacidosis has also happened in people with diabetes who were sick or who had surgery during treatment with JARDIANCE. Stop taking JARDIANCE and call your doctor right away if you get any of the following symptoms, and if possible, check for ketones in your urine:

Ketoacidosis is a serious condition and may need to be treated in the hospital. Ketoacidosis may lead to death. Ketoacidosis occurs in people with type 1 diabetes and can also occur in people with type 2 diabetes taking JARDIANCE, even if blood sugar is less than 250 mg/dL. Ketoacidosis has also happened in people with diabetes who were sick or who had surgery during treatment with JARDIANCE. and if possible, check for ketones in your urine: nausea



vomiting



stomach-area (abdominal) pain



tiredness



trouble breathing

Kidney problems. Sudden kidney injury has happened in people taking JARDIANCE. Talk to your doctor right away if you reduce the amount you eat or drink, or if you lose liquids; for example, from vomiting, diarrhea, or being in the sun too long.

Serious urinary tract infections. Serious urinary tract infections can occur in people taking JARDIANCE and may lead to hospitalization. Tell your doctor if you have symptoms of a urinary tract infection, such as a burning feeling when passing urine, a need to urinate often or right away, pain in the lower part of your stomach or pelvis, or blood in the urine. Sometimes people also may have a fever, back pain, nausea or vomiting.

Low blood sugar (hypoglycemia): If you take JARDIANCE with another medicine that can cause low blood sugar, such as sulfonylurea or insulin, your risk of low blood sugar is higher. The dose of your sulfonylurea or insulin may need to be lowered. Symptoms of low blood sugar may include:

headache



drowsiness



weakness



dizziness



confusion



irritability



hunger



fast heartbeat



sweating



shaking or feeling jittery



Necrotizing fasciitis. A rare but serious bacterial infection that causes damage to the tissue under the skin in the area between and around your anus and genitals (perineum). This bacterial infection has happened in women and men who take JARDIANCE, and may lead to hospitalization, multiple surgeries, and death. Seek medical attention immediately if you have fever or are feeling very weak, tired or uncomfortable (malaise), and you develop any of the following symptoms in the area between and around your anus and genitals: pain or tenderness, swelling, and redness of skin (erythema).

Allergic (hypersensitivity) reactions. Symptoms of serious allergic reactions to JARDIANCE may include:

Symptoms of serious allergic reactions to JARDIANCE may include: swelling of your face, lips, throat and other areas of your skin



difficulty with swallowing or breathing



raised, red areas on your skin (hives)

If you have any of these symptoms, stop taking JARDIANCE and contact your doctor or go to the nearest emergency room right away.

Increased fats in your blood (cholesterol).

The most common side effects of JARDIANCE include urinary tract infections and yeast infections in females.



These are not all the possible side effects of JARDIANCE. For more information, ask your doctor or pharmacist.

Before taking JARDIANCE, tell your doctor if you:

have kidney problems. Your doctor may do blood tests to check your kidneys before and during your treatment with JARDIANCE

have liver problems

have a history of urinary tract infections or problems with urination

are going to have surgery. Your doctor may stop your JARDIANCE before you have surgery. Talk to your doctor if you are having surgery about when to stop taking JARDIANCE and when to start it again

are eating less or there is a change in your diet

have or have had problems with your pancreas, including pancreatitis or surgery on your pancreas

drink alcohol very often, or drink a lot of alcohol in the short term ("binge" drinking)

have any other medical conditions

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. JARDIANCE may harm your unborn baby. Tell your doctor right away if you become pregnant during treatment with JARDIANCE

are breastfeeding or are planning to breastfeed. JARDIANCE may pass into your breast milk and may harm your baby. Do not breastfeed while taking JARDIANCE

Tell your doctor about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Especially tell your doctor if you take water pills (diuretics) or medicines that can lower your blood sugar, such as insulin.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit w w w . f d a. go v / me d w at c h or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

For more information, please see Prescribing Information and Medication Guide.

CL-JAR-100057 01.27.2020

Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Company

In January 2011, Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Company announced an alliance that centers on compounds representing several of the largest diabetes treatment classes. Depending on geographies, the companies either co-promote or separately promote the respective molecules each contributing to the alliance. The alliance leverages the strengths of two of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies to focus on patient needs. By joining forces, the companies demonstrate their commitment, not only to the care of people with diabetes, but also to investigating the potential to address areas of unmet medical need. Clinical trials have been initiated to evaluate the impact of Jardiance on people living with heart failure or chronic kidney disease.

About Boehringer Ingelheim

Making new and better medicines for humans and animals is at the heart of what we do. Our mission is to create breakthrough therapies that change lives. Since its founding in 1885, Boehringer Ingelheim is independent and family-owned. We have the freedom to pursue our long-term vision, looking ahead to identify the health challenges of the future and targeting those areas of need where we can do the most good.

As a world-leading, research-driven pharmaceutical company, more than 51,000 employees create value through innovation daily for our three business areas: Human Pharma, Animal Health, and Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing. In 2019, Boehringer Ingelheim achieved net sales of around $21.3 billion (19 billion euros). Our significant investment of over $3.9 billion (3.5 billion euros) in R&D drives innovation, enabling the next generation of medicines that save lives and improve quality of life.

We realize more scientific opportunities by embracing the power of partnership and diversity of experts across the life-science community. By working together, we accelerate the delivery of the next medical breakthrough that will transform the lives of patients now, and in generations to come.

Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., based in Ridgefield, CT, is the largest U.S. subsidiary of Boehringer Ingelheim Corporation and is part of the Boehringer Ingelheim group of companies. In addition, there are Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health in Duluth, GA and Boehringer Ingelheim Fremont, Inc. in Fremont, CA.

Boehringer Ingelheim is committed to improving lives and strengthening our communities. Please visit www.boehringer-ingelheim.us/csr to learn more about Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.

For more information, please visit www.boehringer-ingelheim.us, or follow us on Twitter @BoehringerUS.

About Lilly Diabetes

Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world's first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research, collaboration and quality manufacturing we strive to make life better for people affected by diabetes and related conditions. We work to deliver breakthrough outcomes through innovative solutions—from medicines and technologies to support programs and more. For the latest updates, visit http://www.lillydiabetes.com/ or follow us on Twitter: @LillyDiabetes and Facebook: LillyDiabetesUS.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Lilly is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at www.lilly.com and newsroom.lilly.com/social-channels.

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) about Jardiance and reflects Lilly's current belief. However, as with any pharmaceutical product, there are substantial risks and uncertainties in the process of drug development and commercialization. Among other things, there can be no guarantee that future study results will be consistent with the results to date or that Jardiance will receive additional regulatory approvals. For a further discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from Lilly's expectations, please see Lilly's most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Lilly undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements.

Jardiance® and EMPA-REG OUTCOME® are registered trademarks of Boehringer Ingelheim.

P-LLY

MPR-US-101328

