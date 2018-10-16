Eli Lilly and : Karen Walker Elected to Lilly Board of Directors

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) has elected Karen Walker as a new member, effective December 1, 2018. As a member of Lilly's board, she will serve on both the Audit Committee and the Public Policy and Compliance Committee.

Walker is the Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Cisco where she has worked since 2009. Prior to joining Cisco, Walker worked at Hewlett-Packard as Vice President of Strategy and Marketing for both the Consumer Digital Entertainment and Personal Systems groups. Her 20-plus years in the IT industry have included senior field and marketing leadership roles in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific region.

"I'm delighted to welcome Karen to the board," said David A. Ricks, chairman and chief executive officer. "She has reinvigorated the brand at tech giant Cisco, positioning the company as a next level innovator, and will bring an important perspective to our business."

Under Walker's leadership, Cisco has been recognized for its marketing and communications approach from brand to demand, which leverages an industry-leading digital marketing technology platform to understand and engage with customers and partners. During her time as CMO, Cisco's brand value has increased 16% to $34.6B, ranking #15 on Interbrand's Best Global Brands list. In 2017, Walker was named one of the Top 10 Most Influential CMOs by Forbes.

Walker holds a Bachelor of Science degree with joint honors in chemistry and business studies from Loughborough University in England. She is a board member of the I.T. Services Marketing Association and a member of the CMO Council North America Advisory Board, the Marketers That Matter Council, Advancing Executive Women in Silicon Valley, and CRN's 2013 Women of the Channel.

