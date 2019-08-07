Log in
Eli Lilly and : Lilly Announces Leadership Changes in Corporate Business Development, Oncology R&D, and Managed Healthcare Services

08/07/2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today announced several leadership changes in the company's corporate business development, oncology R&D, and managed healthcare services organizations.

Darren Carroll, senior vice president of corporate business development, will retire at the end of August after 22 years of service with the company. Carroll has led Lilly's corporate business development organization for nearly a decade, including the $8.1 billion acquisition of Loxo Oncology earlier this year, the largest acquisition in Lilly's history.

In two related moves, Phil Johnson, senior vice president and treasurer, will assume additional duties overseeing merger & acquisition activity, while Heather Wasserman, Ph.D., has been promoted to vice president of corporate business development, with responsibility for business development transactions, emerging technologies and innovation, and venture capital.

The company also announced today that Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., has resigned from his position as senior vice president of oncology research and early phase development in order to pursue other opportunities. Josh Bilenker, M.D., CEO of Loxo Oncology, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lilly, will lead oncology research and early phase development in the interim, in addition to his current responsibilities.

In addition, Frank Cunningham has been promoted to senior vice president of managed healthcare services, in recognition of the critical role his organization plays in leading the company's interactions and negotiations with payer customers. Managed healthcare services works to ensure patients in the U.S. have broad access to Lilly medicines.

About Eli Lilly and Company
Lilly is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at www.lilly.com and www.lilly.com/newsroom/social-channels. C-LLY   

Refer to: 

Mark Taylor; mark.taylor@lilly.com; (317) 276-5795 (Media)


Kevin Hern; hern_kevin_r@lilly.com; (317) 277-1838 (Investors)

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lilly-announces-leadership-changes-in-corporate-business-development-oncology-rd-and-managed-healthcare-services-300897662.html

SOURCE Eli Lilly and Company


