Eli Lilly and Company

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

(LLY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Eli Lilly and : Lilly Beats 1Q Expectations, Driven by Prescriptions Amid Pandemic

04/23/2020 | 07:00am EDT

By Dave Sebastian

Eli Lilly & Co. topped revenue expectations for the first quarter as patient prescriptions amid the Covid-19 pandemic partially drove sales.

The pharmaceutical company on Thursday posted net income of $1.46 billion, or $1.60 a share, compared with $4.24 billion, or $4.31 a share, in the comparable quarter last year. Lilly said it booked a $3.68 billion gain related to the disposition of Elanco last year.

Adjusted earnings were $1.75 a share, beating the $1.48 a share analysts polled by FactSet had expected.

Sales rose 15% to $5.86 billion, ahead of the $5.49 billion analysts had expected. The company said it had strong demand for key products such as Trulicity, Taltz and Emgality as well as an additional $250 million due to buying patterns and prescription trends amid the pandemic.

U.S. sales rose 15% to $3.33 billion, and revenue outside the U.S. grew 15% to $2.53 billion.

The company has said it was delaying most new study starts and pause enrollment in most ongoing study starts, in an effort to ease the burden on health-care facilities and allow physicians to focus on dealing with the pandemic.

Lilly earlier this month said it is testing baricitinib, a rheumatoid arthritis drug, for patients hospitalized with Covid-19.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 23 735 M
EBIT 2020 7 253 M
Net income 2020 5 685 M
Debt 2020 10 930 M
Yield 2020 1,89%
P/E ratio 2020 25,5x
P/E ratio 2021 20,0x
EV / Sales2020 6,45x
EV / Sales2021 5,97x
Capitalization 142 B
Chart ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Eli Lilly and Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 151,25  $
Last Close Price 156,71  $
Spread / Highest target 21,2%
Spread / Average Target -3,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Ricks Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Joshua L. Smiley Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Timothy J. Garnett Chief Medical Officer & VP-Global Medical
Aarti S. Shah Chief Information & Digital Officer, Senior VP
Daniel M. Skovronsky Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY19.23%142 142
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.61%403 336
ROCHE HOLDING AG9.76%301 573
MERCK & CO., INC-12.06%201 956
NOVARTIS-5.82%201 860
PFIZER, INC.-7.48%201 102
