Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Eli Lilly and Company    LLY

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

(LLY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Eli Lilly and : Lilly Confirms Date and Conference Call for 2020 Financial Guidance Announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 04:16pm EST

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) will announce its financial guidance for 2020 on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Lilly will also conduct a conference call on that day with the investment community and media to further detail the company's financial guidance.

The conference call will begin at 9 a.m. Eastern time. Investors, media and the general public can access a live webcast of the conference call through a link that will be posted on Lilly's website at https://investor.lilly.com/webcasts-and-presentations. A replay will also be available on the website following the conference call.

About Eli Lilly and Company
Lilly is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at www.lilly.com.  F-LLY   

Refer to:

Mark Taylor; mark.taylor@lilly.com; (317) 276-5795 (Media)


Kevin Hern; hern_kevin_r@lilly.com; (317) 277-1838 (Investors)

 

Eli Lilly and Company logo. (PRNewsfoto/Eli Lilly and Company)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lilly-confirms-date-and-conference-call-for-2020-financial-guidance-announcement-300961328.html

SOURCE Eli Lilly and Company


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
04:16pELI LILLY AND : Lilly Confirms Date and Conference Call for 2020 Financial Guida..
PR
11/18ELI LILLY AND : Interim analysis from EMPRISE real-world study shows Jardiance d..
AQ
11/14ELI LILLY AND COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/13ELI LILLY AND : Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce outcome of FDA Advisory ..
PR
11/12ELI LILLY AND : Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly initiate first ever study to asse..
PR
11/12ELI LILLY AND : Says Taltz Met Endpoints in Axial Spondyloarthritis Study
DJ
11/11ELI LILLY AND : - Lilly Reinforces its Commitment to Rheumatology through Data S..
AQ
11/08ELI LILLY AND COMPANY : - Lilly Announces the Early Tender Results and Upsizing ..
AQ
11/08ELI LILLY AND : Lilly Reinforces its Commitment to Rheumatology through Data Sho..
PU
11/07ELI LILLY AND : Lilly Announces the Pricing Terms of its Cash Tender Offer for U..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group