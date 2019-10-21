Log in
Eli Lilly and Company

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

(LLY)
  Report  
Eli Lilly and : Lilly Declares Fourth-Quarter 2019 Dividend

10/21/2019 | 02:46pm EDT

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) has declared a dividend for the fourth quarter of 2019 of $0.645 per share on outstanding common stock.

The dividend is payable December 10, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2019. 

About Eli Lilly and Company
Lilly is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at www.lilly.com.  F-LLY   

Refer to:     Mark Taylor; mark.taylor@lilly.com; (317) 276-5795 (Media)   
                    Kevin Hern; hern_kevin_r@lilly.com; (317) 277-1838 (Investors)

SOURCE Eli Lilly and Company


© PRNewswire 2019
