Eli Lilly and : Lilly Declares Third-Quarter 2020 Dividend

07/15/2020 | 03:31pm EDT

INDIANAPOLIS, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) has declared a dividend for the third quarter of 2020 of $0.74 per share on outstanding common stock.

The dividend is payable September 10, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2020. 

About Eli Lilly and Company
Lilly is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at www.lilly.com.  F-LLY   

Refer to:     

Mark Taylor; mark.taylor@lilly.com; (317) 276-5795 (Media)   


Kevin Hern; hern_kevin_r@lilly.com; (317) 277-1838 (Investors)

 

Eli Lilly and Company logo. (PRNewsfoto/Eli Lilly and Company)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lilly-declares-third-quarter-2020-dividend-301094293.html

SOURCE Eli Lilly and Company


© PRNewswire 2020
