Eli Lilly and : Lilly Reports Favorable Cyramza Results in Phase 3 Liver Cancer Trial

By Josh Beckerman
Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) reported favorable results for its Cyramza cancer drug in the Phase 3 Reach-2 trial with liver cancer patients.
The company said Reach-2 showed a statistically significant improvement in the primary endpoint of overall survival and in the secondary endpoint of progression-free survival.
The trial evaluated the drug with a biomarker-selected patient population.
Cyramza, currently approved for some patients with conditions including gastric cancer, is being investigated in a development program that has enrolled more than 14,000 patients in over 100 trials.
