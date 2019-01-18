Eli Lilly and : Lilly Reports Favorable Cyramza Results in Phase 3 Liver Cancer Trial

Log in
01/18/2019 | 08:09pm EST

By Josh Beckerman

Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) reported favorable results for its Cyramza cancer drug in the Phase 3 Reach-2 trial with liver cancer patients.

The company said Reach-2 showed a statistically significant improvement in the primary endpoint of overall survival and in the secondary endpoint of progression-free survival.

The trial evaluated the drug with a biomarker-selected patient population.

Cyramza, currently approved for some patients with conditions including gastric cancer, is being investigated in a development program that has enrolled more than 14,000 patients in over 100 trials.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 24 420 M
EBIT 2018 6 756 M
Net income 2018 3 254 M
Debt 2018 4 468 M
Yield 2018 1,92%
P/E ratio 2018 37,80
P/E ratio 2019 21,91
EV / Sales 2018 5,35x
EV / Sales 2019 5,14x
Capitalization 126 B
Chart ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Eli Lilly and Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 118 $
Spread / Average Target -1,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Ricks Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas F. Bumol Senior VP-Biotechnology & Autoimmunity Research
Timothy J. Garnett Chief Medical Officer & VP-Global Medical
Michael R. Meadows VP & Chief Technology Officer
Aarti Shah Chief Information Officer & SVP-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY0.93%126 229
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.78%346 217
PFIZER-3.53%246 326
NOVARTIS4.74%226 774
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.5.65%223 350
MERCK AND COMPANY-1.06%196 588
