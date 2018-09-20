Log in
Eli Lilly and Company    LLY

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY (LLY)
Eli Lilly and : Lilly Spinoff Elanco Animal Health Surges Early in Market Debut -- Market Mover

09/20/2018 | 05:55pm CEST

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Inc. rose 37% from its initial public offering price early in its market debut Thursday. Eli Lilly & Co. took public a minority stake in its animal-drug business after it began to explore options for the unit last year. Elanco is trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ELAN. Through the first six months of the year on a pro-forma basis, Elanco reported a net loss of $31.9 million on $1.51 billion in revenue. Elanco sold 62.9 million shares of stock for $24 each. (bowdeya.tweh@wsj.com; @BowKnowsBiz)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY 0.08% 105.835 Delayed Quote.26.55%
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY -0.79% 90.97 Delayed Quote.28.42%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 24 334 M
EBIT 2018 6 654 M
Net income 2018 3 800 M
Debt 2018 6 046 M
Yield 2018 2,24%
P/E ratio 2018 30,71
P/E ratio 2019 20,22
EV / Sales 2018 4,92x
EV / Sales 2019 4,78x
Capitalization 114 B
Chart ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Eli Lilly and Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 98,3 $
Spread / Average Target -7,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Ricks Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas F. Bumol Senior VP-Biotechnology & Autoimmunity Research
Timothy J. Garnett Chief Medical Officer & VP-Global Medical
Michael R. Meadows VP & Chief Technology Officer
Aarti Shah Chief Information Officer & SVP-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY26.55%113 563
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.59%376 820
PFIZER20.13%253 595
NOVARTIS-0.80%216 184
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-4.06%211 637
MERCK AND COMPANY24.36%186 114
