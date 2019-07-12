Eli Lilly and : Lilly Study Looks at Migraine Treatment Patterns

By Michael Dabaie

Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) said study data highlighted inconsistent and sub-optimal treatment patterns that people living with migraine experience.

The study collected responses from more than 20,000 people living with migraine. The results showed people with migraine seek care in a variety of settings, with a significant portion seeking treatment in emergency department and urgent care settings, Lilly said.

Among respondents with four or more migraine headache days per month, more than 60% reported seeking care during the last 12 months. Of this, 33.6% sought care for migraine at an emergency department or urgent care clinic. Less than 5% of people seeking care at emergency departments, urgent care or retail clinics were prescribed migraine preventive medication, Lilly said.

The study authors recommend more research to understand whether improving consistency in migraine care, and appropriately treating people in a specialist or primary care setting, improves patient outcomes and reduces the need for emergency or urgent care, Lilly said.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com