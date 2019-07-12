Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Eli Lilly and Company    LLY

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

(LLY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Eli Lilly and : Lilly Study Looks at Migraine Treatment Patterns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/12/2019 | 08:45am EDT

By Michael Dabaie

Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) said study data highlighted inconsistent and sub-optimal treatment patterns that people living with migraine experience.

The study collected responses from more than 20,000 people living with migraine. The results showed people with migraine seek care in a variety of settings, with a significant portion seeking treatment in emergency department and urgent care settings, Lilly said.

Among respondents with four or more migraine headache days per month, more than 60% reported seeking care during the last 12 months. Of this, 33.6% sought care for migraine at an emergency department or urgent care clinic. Less than 5% of people seeking care at emergency departments, urgent care or retail clinics were prescribed migraine preventive medication, Lilly said.

The study authors recommend more research to understand whether improving consistency in migraine care, and appropriately treating people in a specialist or primary care setting, improves patient outcomes and reduces the need for emergency or urgent care, Lilly said.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY 0.51% 98 Delayed Quote.-1.52%
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY -4.11% 109.82 Delayed Quote.-5.10%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
08:45aELI LILLY AND : Lilly Study Looks at Migraine Treatment Patterns
DJ
08:30aELI LILLY AND : Lilly's OVERCOME Observational Study Reveals Inconsistent and Su..
PU
07:25aAHS 2019 : Post-Hoc Analyses of Phase 3 Pivotal Studies of Emgality® (galcanezum..
PU
07/11Lilly General Counsel Mike Harrington to Retire at End of Year
DJ
07/11LILLY ELI & CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements..
AQ
07/11ELI LILLY AND COMPANY : Eli Lilly and Company Files Form 4
EQ
07/11ELI LILLY AND : Lilly Announces Changes in Senior Leadership
PU
07/11ELI LILLY AND : Reports Positive Phase 3 Study Results for Migraine-Prevention D..
DJ
07/11ELI LILLY AND : New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Positive Phase 3 Data ..
PR
07/10ELI LILLY AND : The Current State of Migraine Shows Much to Overcome
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 22 187 M
EBIT 2019 6 245 M
Net income 2019 8 103 M
Debt 2019 3 867 M
Yield 2019 2,30%
P/E ratio 2019 12,5x
P/E ratio 2020 17,8x
EV / Sales2019 4,73x
EV / Sales2020 4,54x
Capitalization 101 B
Chart ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Eli Lilly and Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 127  $
Last Close Price 110  $
Spread / Highest target 32,0%
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Ricks Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas F. Bumol Senior VP-Biotechnology & Autoimmunity Research
Timothy J. Garnett Chief Medical Officer & VP-Global Medical
Michael R. Meadows VP & Chief Technology Officer
Aarti Shah Chief Information Officer & SVP-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-5.10%101 126
JOHNSON & JOHNSON9.42%372 000
ROCHE HOLDING12.78%233 930
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.11.24%233 930
MERCK AND COMPANY6.01%208 546
NOVARTIS20.46%206 941
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About