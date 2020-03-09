Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Eli Lilly and Company    LLY

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

(LLY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eli Lilly and : Lilly to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 12:11pm EDT

INDIANAPOLIS, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will participate in the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Ilya Yuffa, vice president, U.S. Diabetes, and Jeffrey Emmick, M.D., Ph.D., vice president, diabetes product development, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 10:45 a.m., Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast will be available on the "Webcasts & Presentations" section of Lilly's Investor website at https://investor.lilly.com/webcasts-and-presentations. A replay of the presentation will be available on this same website for approximately 90 days.

About Eli Lilly and Company
Lilly is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at www.lilly.com.  F-LLY   

Refer to:  

Mark Taylor; mark.taylor@lilly.com; (317) 276-5795 (Media)   


Kevin Hern; hern_kevin_r@lilly.com; (317) 277-1838 (Investors)

 

Eli Lilly and Company logo. (PRNewsfoto/Eli Lilly and Company)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lilly-to-participate-in-barclays-global-healthcare-conference-301019883.html

SOURCE Eli Lilly and Company


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
12:11pELI LILLY AND : Lilly to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
PR
03/03Global supplier India curbs drug exports as coronavirus fears grow
RE
03/03PFIZER INC. : - U.S. FDA Accepts Regulatory Submission for Tanezumab
AQ
03/03ELI LILLY AND : Doesn't Expect Any Drug Shortages Due to Coronavirus
DJ
03/03ELI LILLY AND : Lilly Statement on Novel Coronavirus and the Reliable Supply of ..
PR
03/02ELI LILLY AND COMPANY : Statement on ICER Final Report for Acute Treatments for ..
AQ
03/02PFIZER, ELI LILLY : FDA Accepts Regulatory Submission for Tanezumab
DJ
02/29ELI LILLY AND COMPANY STATEMENT ON I : Effectiveness and Value
PU
02/27ELI LILLY AND : FDA Advisory Committee Votes in Favor of Lilly's CYRAMZA as Firs..
AQ
02/24ELI LILLY AND : Lilly to Participate in Cowen Health Care Conference
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group