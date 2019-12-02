Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Eli Lilly and Company    LLY

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

(LLY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Eli Lilly and : Lilly to Participate in Evercore ISI 2nd Annual HealthCONx Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 04:34pm EST

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) will participate in the Evercore ISI 2nd Annual HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Daniel Skovronsky, M.D., Ph.D., Lilly's Chief Scientific Officer and President of Lilly Research Laboratories, will participate in a fireside chat at 9:30 a.m., Eastern Time.  

A live audio webcast will be available on the "Webcasts & Presentations" section of Lilly's Investor website at https://investor.lilly.com/webcasts-and-presentations. A replay of the presentation will be available on this same website for approximately 90 days.

About Eli Lilly and Company
Lilly is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at www.lilly.com and http://newsroom.lilly.com/social-channels.  F-LLY   

Refer to:

Mark Taylor; mark.taylor@lilly.com; (317) 276-5795 (Media)   


Kevin Hern; hern_kevin_r@lilly.com; (317) 277-1838 (Investors)

 

Eli Lilly and Company logo. (PRNewsfoto/Eli Lilly and Company)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lilly-to-participate-in-evercore-isi-2nd-annual-healthconx-conference-300967699.html

SOURCE Eli Lilly and Company


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
04:34pELI LILLY AND : Lilly to Participate in Evercore ISI 2nd Annual HealthCONx Confe..
PR
09:01aELI LILLY AND COMPANY : Unveils Shared Innovation Laboratory in South San Franci..
PR
07:23aELI LILLY AND : Lilly Names HealthVoyager as Winner of Digital Health Innovation..
PR
11/21ELI LILLY AND COMPANY : - Lilly announces $400 million capital investment in man..
AQ
11/20ELI LILLY AND : to Invest $400 Million in Indianapolis Manufacturing Facilities
DJ
11/20ELI LILLY AND : Lilly announces $400 million capital investment in manufacturing..
PR
11/19ELI LILLY AND : Lilly Confirms Date and Conference Call for 2020 Financial Guida..
PR
11/18ELI LILLY AND : Interim analysis from EMPRISE real-world study shows Jardiance d..
AQ
11/14ELI LILLY AND COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/13ELI LILLY AND : Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce outcome of FDA Advisory ..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group