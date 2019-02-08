Eli Lilly and : Lilly to Participate in Guggenheim Healthcare Talks Idea Forum

Log in
02/08/2019 | 01:01pm EST

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will participate in the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks Idea Forum on Thursday, February 14, 2019. Anne White, president of Lilly Oncology, and Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., senior vice president, oncology research and development, will participate in a fireside chat at 1:00 p.m., Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast will be available on the "Webcasts & Presentations" section of Lilly's Investor website at http://investor.lilly.com/events.cfm. A replay of the presentation will be available on this same website for approximately 90 days.

About Eli Lilly and Company
Lilly is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at www.lilly.com and http://newsroom.lilly.com/social-channels.  F-LLY   

Refer to:                     
Mark Taylor; mark.taylor@lilly.com; (317) 276-5795 (Media)   
Kevin Hern; hern_kevin_r@lilly.com; (317) 277-1838 (Investors)

Eli Lilly and Company logo. (PRNewsfoto/Eli Lilly and Company)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lilly-to-participate-in-guggenheim-healthcare-talks-idea-forum-300792439.html

SOURCE Eli Lilly and Company


© PRNewswire 2019
