Eli Lilly and Company

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

(LLY)
Eli Lilly and : Lilly to Participate in UBS Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

05/05/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

INDIANAPOLIS, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) will participate in the UBS Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Michael Mason, Lilly senior vice president and president of Lilly Diabetes and Connected Care, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 10:50 a.m. EDT.

A live audio webcast will be available on the "Webcasts & Presentations" section of Lilly's investor website at https://investor.lilly.com/webcasts-and-presentations. A replay will be available for approximately 90 days.

About Eli Lilly and Company
Lilly is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at www.lilly.com.  F-LLY   

Refer to:        

Mark Taylor; mark.taylor@lilly.com; (317) 276-5795 (Media)   


Kevin Hern; hern_kevin_r@lilly.com; (317) 277-1838 (Investors)

 

Eli Lilly and Company logo. (PRNewsfoto/Eli Lilly and Company)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lilly-to-participate-in-ubs-virtual-global-healthcare-conference-301053281.html

SOURCE Eli Lilly and Company


© PRNewswire 2020
