Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Eli Lilly and Company    LLY

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

(LLY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eli Lilly and : Lilly to Provide Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing for Indianapolis Health Care Workers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/22/2020 | 04:46pm EDT

INDIANAPOLIS, March 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will offer drive-through testing for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, to Indianapolis area health care workers beginning Monday, March 23, as a service to the community and in an effort to protect health care providers working on the front lines during this epidemic.

Lilly announced last week that the company is working with the Indiana State Department of Health to offer testing of COVID-19 samples acquired at local hospitals, using a specialized facility at Lilly Research Laboratories. Now Lilly is expanding the service to the community by offering drive through-testing at Lilly's Indianapolis headquarters. At this time, only active health care workers are eligible, and they must have a physician's order requesting testing for COVID-19. There will be no charge for this service.

"Lilly is committed to doing what we can to help fight COVID-19 in our community. By offering testing to our active health care workers, we hope to protect both them and the patients they serve," said Daniel Skovronsky, M.D., Ph.D., Lilly's Chief Scientific Officer and President of Lilly Research Labs.  

The group eligible for testing includes physicians, nurses, pharmacists, and allied health care professionals.  More information on requirements for testing and registration instructions are available at https://www.info.lillycovid19testing.com/

COVID-19 drive-through testing at Lilly is not available to the general public. Many health care workers are currently unable to receive testing through existing diagnostic facilities, and Lilly is initially focused on addressing this unmet need.

About Eli Lilly and Company
Lilly is a global health care leader that unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at lilly.com and lilly.com/newsroom. C-LLY

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Lilly's efforts in regard to the novel coronavirus. These statements are based on management's current expectations, but actual results may differ materially. Other risk factors that may affect the company's results can be found in the company's latest Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Lilly undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements.

Refer to: Scott MacGregor; jsmacgregor@lilly.com; 317-440-4699 (Lilly)  

Eli Lilly and Company logo. (PRNewsFoto, Eli Lilly and Company) (PRNewsfoto/Eli Lilly and Company)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lilly-to-provide-drive-through-covid-19-testing-for-indianapolis-health-care-workers-301027916.html

SOURCE Eli Lilly and Company


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
04:46pELI LILLY AND : Lilly to Provide Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing for Indianapolis..
PR
03/20ELI LILLY AND : US FDA issues complete response letter for empagliflozin 2.5 mg ..
PR
03/20ELI LILLY AND : Kathryn Beiser to join Lilly as Vice President, Global Communica..
PR
03/19ELI LILLY AND : Drugmakers Say They Are Tackling Coronavirus to Help, Not Profit
DJ
03/19NCLAT Affirms That The De Minimis Exemption Should Have Always Applied To The..
AQ
03/18ELI LILLY AND : to Test Samples From Indiana for Virus That Results in COVID-19
DJ
03/18ELI LILLY AND : Lilly, Indiana State Department of Health Partner to Accelerate ..
PR
03/17ELI LILLY AND : Collaboration to co-develop antibody products for treating COVID..
AQ
03/16ELI LILLY, INCYTE : Baricitinib Gets FDA Breakthrough Designation in Alopecia Ar..
DJ
03/16ELI LILLY AND : Lilly Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Bariciti..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group