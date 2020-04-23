Log in
Eli Lilly and : Lilly to Start Testing Experimental Drug in Coronavirus Patients Soon

04/23/2020

By Peter Loftus

Drugmaker Eli Lilly & Co. said it expects to begin human testing as soon as next month for an experimental Covid-19 treatment that uses antibodies derived from the blood of people who have recovered from the viral disease.

The testing could yield results by late summer and, if successful, potential emergency authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration by early fall, Lilly Chief Executive David Ricks said in an interview Thursday.

The treatment has the potential to "dramatically reduce viral load in people either about to get sick, or who are sick or even hospitalized," Mr. Ricks said. "That could be available, if we're expecting a fall surge, to help really knock down the disease in the fall."

Lilly is among a number of drug companies racing to find treatments for Covid-19 patients or vaccines to prevent infections. In this case, its experimental drug is composed of antibodies, which are proteins in human blood that can neutralize pathogens such as the coronavirus.

The big drugmaker is codeveloping the antibodies with AbCellera Biologics Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia, under an agreement announced in March. The companies are sharing initial development costs, after which Lilly will be responsible for further development, manufacturing and distribution.

An antibody drug could provide a "bridging approach" to battling the virus until a vaccine is developed, Mr. Ricks said.

Lilly expects to ask the FDA in May for permission to begin human testing of the antibody drug, with testing to start soon thereafter if the agency allows it.

"We're making great progress here," he said. "It's the single fastest drug-discovery effort I've ever been associated with."

Lilly is studying other possible Covid-19 treatments. Its rheumatoid arthritis drug Olumiant will be tested in a National Institutes of Health trial that is also testing Gilead Sciences Inc.'s remdesivir. An experimental Lilly drug originally intended as a cancer treatment will be tested as well.

The drug research is among several of Lilly's efforts to address the coronavirus pandemic. It has also been operating a drive-through diagnostic testing center at its Indianapolis headquarters, and is processing specimens sent by hospitals.

Since opening in mid-March, Lilly has handled roughly 40% of the testing volume for all of Indiana, Mr. Ricks said. Most of the roughly 150 employees who still come to work at Lilly's corporate offices are workers who are involved in the testing effort. The employee head count there is down from 8,000 before the pandemic triggered stay-at-home restrictions, Mr. Ricks said.

Lilly will continue to offer testing, he said, but expects to increasingly become a backstop as the state government and others handle a greater share of it. Mr. Ricks said the state would need to quintuple its testing capacity to safely reopen from current stay-at-home measures.

Lilly also will test its own staff for the virus as the drugmaker manages the transition back to office work for some employees.

Mr. Ricks spoke after Lilly reported higher-than-expected revenue and earnings for the first quarter, helped by changes generated by the pandemic.

Lilly posted net income of $1.46 billion, or $1.60 a share, compared with $4.24 billion, or $4.31 a share, in the comparable quarter last year. Lilly said it booked a $3.68 billion gain related to the disposition of its animal-drug business Elanco last year.

Adjusted earnings, excluding certain items, were $1.75 a share, beating the $1.48 a share analysts polled by FactSet had expected.

Sales rose 15% to $5.86 billion, ahead of the $5.49 billion analysts had expected. The company said it had strong demand for key products such as Trulicity, Taltz and Emgality, as well as an additional $250 million due to buying patterns and prescription trends amid the pandemic.

The company has said it was delaying most new study starts and paused enrollment in most ongoing study starts, in an effort to reduce the burden on health-care facilities and allow physicians to focus on the coronavirus crisis.

Lilly executives said deteriorating economic conditions and pandemic-related downturns in patient visits to doctors' offices could hurt its results later in the year.

--Dave Sebastian contributed to this article.

Write to Peter Loftus at peter.loftus@wsj.com

