Eli Lilly and Company

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

(LLY)
  Report  
News 
News Summary

Eli Lilly and : Reports Profit as Certain Charges Fall on Year

0
07/30/2019 | 07:13am EDT

By Allison Prang

Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) reported a profit driven by a steep drop in acquired in-process research and development costs.

Second-quarter net income was $1.33 billion, compared with a net loss of $259.9 million for the comparable quarter a year prior. Earnings were $1.44 a share, compared with a net loss of 25 cents a share.

Adjusted earnings were $1.50 a share, up from $1.48 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting $1.45 a share.

Revenue was $5.64 billion, up 0.9%. Analysts were expecting $5.59 billion.

Acquired in-process research and development charges fell 98% to $25 million. Those charges were because of an Avidity Biosciences Inc. business development deal, Eli Lilly said.

Those charges were substantially higher for the comparable quarter a year earlier at a total of $1.62 billion. Those charges were because of the AurKa Pharma and ARMO BioSciences acquisitions, Eli Lilly said. They were also from a Sigilon Therapeutics collaboration, the company said.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY -1.57% 97.25 Delayed Quote.-0.20%
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY 0.42% 108.72 Delayed Quote.-6.44%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 22 181 M
EBIT 2019 6 253 M
Net income 2019 8 126 M
Debt 2019 3 031 M
Yield 2019 2,32%
P/E ratio 2019 12,4x
P/E ratio 2020 17,7x
EV / Sales2019 4,65x
EV / Sales2020 4,53x
Capitalization 100 B
Chart ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Eli Lilly and Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 126,70  $
Last Close Price 108,72  $
Spread / Highest target 33,4%
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Ricks Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas F. Bumol Senior VP-Biotechnology & Autoimmunity Research
Timothy J. Garnett Chief Medical Officer & VP-Global Medical
Michael R. Meadows VP & Chief Technology Officer
Aarti Shah Chief Information Officer & SVP-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-6.44%100 113
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.30%353 176
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.10.70%231 444
ROCHE HOLDING13.03%231 444
PFIZER-1.28%230 122
MERCK AND COMPANY7.96%212 382
