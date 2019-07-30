Eli Lilly and : Reports Profit as Certain Charges Fall on Year

By Allison Prang

Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) reported a profit driven by a steep drop in acquired in-process research and development costs.

Second-quarter net income was $1.33 billion, compared with a net loss of $259.9 million for the comparable quarter a year prior. Earnings were $1.44 a share, compared with a net loss of 25 cents a share.

Adjusted earnings were $1.50 a share, up from $1.48 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting $1.45 a share.

Revenue was $5.64 billion, up 0.9%. Analysts were expecting $5.59 billion.

Acquired in-process research and development charges fell 98% to $25 million. Those charges were because of an Avidity Biosciences Inc. business development deal, Eli Lilly said.

Those charges were substantially higher for the comparable quarter a year earlier at a total of $1.62 billion. Those charges were because of the AurKa Pharma and ARMO BioSciences acquisitions, Eli Lilly said. They were also from a Sigilon Therapeutics collaboration, the company said.

