Eli Lilly and : Says Emgality Meets Objective in Migraine Study

By Michael Dabaie

Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) said Emgality met the primary and all key secondary outcomes in a Phase 3 study in the preventive treatment of chronic and episodic migraine.

The study looked at patients with documented previous failures on two to four different standard-of-care migraine preventive medication categories.

The study met its primary objective of demonstrating superiority of Emgality versus placebo in the overall mean change from baseline in the number of monthly migraine headache days across months 1 through 3. In addition, the study achieved statistical significance on all key secondary outcomes including 50%, 75% and 100% response rates and improvements in the Migraine-Specific Quality of Life Questionnaire Role Function-Restrictive domain.

On July 30,Health Canada issued a Notice of Compliance for Emgality for the prevention of migraine in adults who have at least 4 migraine days per month, Lilly said.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com