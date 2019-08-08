Log in
Eli Lilly and Company

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

(LLY)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Eli Lilly and : Says Emgality Meets Objective in Migraine Study

0
08/08/2019 | 10:03am EDT

By Michael Dabaie

Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) said Emgality met the primary and all key secondary outcomes in a Phase 3 study in the preventive treatment of chronic and episodic migraine.

The study looked at patients with documented previous failures on two to four different standard-of-care migraine preventive medication categories.

The study met its primary objective of demonstrating superiority of Emgality versus placebo in the overall mean change from baseline in the number of monthly migraine headache days across months 1 through 3. In addition, the study achieved statistical significance on all key secondary outcomes including 50%, 75% and 100% response rates and improvements in the Migraine-Specific Quality of Life Questionnaire Role Function-Restrictive domain.

On July 30,Health Canada issued a Notice of Compliance for Emgality for the prevention of migraine in adults who have at least 4 migraine days per month, Lilly said.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY 0.14% 98.79 Delayed Quote.-0.35%
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY 0.85% 112.2 Delayed Quote.-3.73%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 22 269 M
EBIT 2019 6 204 M
Net income 2019 8 143 M
Debt 2019 11 851 M
Yield 2019 2,27%
P/E ratio 2019 16,5x
P/E ratio 2020 17,8x
EV / Sales2019 5,10x
EV / Sales2020 4,56x
Capitalization 102 B
Chart ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Eli Lilly and Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 126,43  $
Last Close Price 111,12  $
Spread / Highest target 30,5%
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Ricks Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas F. Bumol Senior VP-Biotechnology & Autoimmunity Research
Timothy J. Garnett Chief Medical Officer & VP-Global Medical
Michael R. Meadows VP & Chief Technology Officer
Aarti Shah Chief Information Officer & SVP-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-3.73%101 723
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.33%343 646
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.7.91%231 580
ROCHE HOLDING10.03%231 580
MERCK AND COMPANY10.26%215 712
PFIZER-15.35%203 382
