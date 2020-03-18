Eli Lilly and : to Test Samples From Indiana for Virus That Results in COVID-19

By Allison Prang

Eli Lilly & Co. said it is working with Indiana to speed up testing for the virus that leads to COVID-19.

The company said it will use its labs to test samples from the state.

"Assuming the company can continuously access required diagnostic reagents, this should start to expand the state's ability to conduct testing and receive a timely diagnosis of individuals who suspect they may be carrying the virus," Lilly said in its press release.

