ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

(LLY)
  Report
News 


Eli Lilly and : to Test Samples From Indiana for Virus That Results in COVID-19

03/18/2020 | 03:19pm EDT

By Allison Prang

Eli Lilly & Co. said it is working with Indiana to speed up testing for the virus that leads to COVID-19.

The company said it will use its labs to test samples from the state.

"Assuming the company can continuously access required diagnostic reagents, this should start to expand the state's ability to conduct testing and receive a timely diagnosis of individuals who suspect they may be carrying the virus," Lilly said in its press release.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 23 987 M
EBIT 2020 7 412 M
Net income 2020 5 576 M
Debt 2020 10 705 M
Yield 2020 2,07%
P/E ratio 2020 22,3x
P/E ratio 2021 18,0x
EV / Sales2020 5,86x
EV / Sales2021 5,45x
Capitalization 130 B
Chart ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Eli Lilly and Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 147,44  $
Last Close Price 143,20  $
Spread / Highest target 17,3%
Spread / Average Target 2,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Ricks Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Myles Oneill Senior VP & President-Manufacturing Operations
Joshua L. Smiley Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Timothy J. Garnett Chief Medical Officer & VP-Global Medical
Aarti S. Shah Senior VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY8.96%129 794
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-12.85%360 099
ROCHE HOLDING AG-4.71%263 418
MERCK & CO., INC-18.11%188 901
PFIZER, INC.-23.48%178 412
NOVARTIS-19.54%173 906
