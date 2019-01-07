Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Eli Lilly and Company    LLY

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY (LLY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Eli Lilly to Buy Loxo Oncology in $8 Billion Deal -- 5th Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 03:49pm EST

By Allison Prang and Peter Loftus

Eli Lilly & Co. said it is buying Loxo Oncology Inc. for $8 billion in cash, a deal that expands the biopharmaceutical company's oncology-treatment portfolio and adds to a string of recent deals in the cancer-treatment space.

Lilly, based in Indianapolis, will pay $235 a share, a 68% premium to Loxo's closing price on Friday of $139.87. The $8 billion deal valuation includes the company's shares outstanding as well as stock options.

Loxo, based in Stamford, Conn., is working on developing cancer-treating medicines based on tumors' genetic traits regardless of where they are in the body.

Shares of Loxo rose nearly 67% in midafternoon trading Monday. Shares of Eli Lilly rose 0.4%.

Cancer treatment has been a hot area in deal-making recently, as valuations have declined and companies with ready access to cash have sought to bulk up in the space. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. said last week that it would buy Celgene Corp. in a deal valued at about $74 billion. The two companies are both big sellers of cancer-treatment drugs.

Last month GlaxoSmithKline PLC agreed to buy Tesaro Inc. and its ovarian-cancer drug for $4.16 billion. And in June, Lilly itself closed a $1.6 billion deal to buy Armo Biosciences Inc., an immunotherapy cancer-treatment company.

The $123 billion world-wide market for cancer drugs is one of the biggest pharmaceutical sectors.

Lilly has been looking to make more acquisitions and drug-license deals over the past year to expand its drug pipeline. "One of the places where we saw the best opportunities was in oncology," Chief Financial Officer Josh Smiley said in an interview Monday. "You should expect to see us do more deals."

For a while, relatively high stock valuations for biotech companies were keeping Lilly and other buyers at bay. But valuations have come down, reflecting "a little bit more realism," Mr. Smiley said. Although Lilly is paying a 68% premium to Loxo's Friday closing price, the premium to Loxo's peak stock price last year is about 25% to 30%, he said.

JPMorgan analyst Christopher Schott said in a research note that the Loxo deal shows Lilly is accelerating its oncology development plans "in response the high levels of competition and innovation across the space."

Eli Lilly said it expects to complete the deal for Loxo, which isn't subject to any financing condition, by the end of the first quarter.

--Colin Kellaher contributed to this article.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com and Peter Loftus at peter.loftus@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY 1.17% 98.93 Delayed Quote.-1.22%
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY 0.56% 115.295 Delayed Quote.-0.92%
LOXO ONCOLOGY INC 66.45% 232.865 Delayed Quote.-0.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
03:49pEli Lilly to Buy Loxo Oncology in $8 Billion Deal -- 5th Update
DJ
03:05pLILLY ELI & CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Discl..
AQ
02:55pLilly to buy Loxo Oncology in $8 billion cancer push
RE
02:45pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Nasdaq Rallies As U.S.-China Trade Talks Resume
DJ
02:44pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Mixed as U.S.-China Trade Talks Kick Of..
DJ
02:38pWall Street extends rally to second day on trade optimism
RE
01:04pLilly to buy Loxo Oncology in $8 billion cancer push
RE
10:01aELI LILLY AND : Bigfoot Biomedical Announces Next Step for Connected Insulin Inj..
BU
08:32aEli Lilly to Buy Loxo Oncology in $8 Billion Deal--4th Update
DJ
08:15aCorrection to Eli Lilly to Buy Loxo Oncology
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 24 426 M
EBIT 2018 6 762 M
Net income 2018 3 175 M
Debt 2018 4 468 M
Yield 2018 2,00%
P/E ratio 2018 35,98
P/E ratio 2019 20,67
EV / Sales 2018 5,16x
EV / Sales 2019 4,96x
Capitalization 121 B
Chart ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Eli Lilly and Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 119 $
Spread / Average Target 3,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Ricks Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas F. Bumol Senior VP-Biotechnology & Autoimmunity Research
Timothy J. Garnett Chief Medical Officer & VP-Global Medical
Michael R. Meadows VP & Chief Technology Officer
Aarti Shah Chief Information Officer & SVP-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-0.92%121 462
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.95%342 837
PFIZER-1.49%249 400
NOVARTIS0.93%219 327
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.3.12%218 921
MERCK AND COMPANY-0.18%198 331
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.