Eli Lilly and Company

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

(LLY)
Lilly, Genentech : Study in Rare Form of Alzheimer's Misses Main Endpoint

02/10/2020 | 06:31am EST

By Colin Kellaher

Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) and Roche Holdings AG's (ROG.EB) Genentech unit Monday said a phase 2/3 study of their investigational therapies for Alzheimer's disease missed its primary endpoint in people with a rare, early-onset, inherited form of the disease.

The drug makers said the study, sponsored by Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, didn't show a significant slowing of the rate of cognitive decline in people treated with Lilly's solanezumab and Roche's gantenerumab compared with placebo in autosomal dominant Alzheimer's, which accounts for less than 1% of all cases of the disease.

Genentech said it continues to study gantenerumab, a late-stage investigational medicine, in a pair of large global phase III studies in the broader population of people with Alzheimer's disease that isn't directly caused by gene mutations.

Eli Lilly said it won't pursue a regulatory submission for solanezumab in autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease, but it said the study's outcome doesn't affect an ongoing clinical trial testing solanezumab in older individuals who have evidence of amyloid in their brains but don't show symptoms of memory impairment.

The companies said they are conducting further analyses of the study, including secondary endpoints and biomarkers, in collaboration with Washington University.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Change Last 1st jan.
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY -0.60% 146.41 Delayed Quote.11.40%
ROCHE HOLDING AG -0.56% 338.1 Delayed Quote.8.28%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 23 964 M
EBIT 2020 7 401 M
Net income 2020 5 485 M
Debt 2020 10 799 M
Yield 2020 1,98%
P/E ratio 2020 23,2x
P/E ratio 2021 18,3x
EV / Sales2020 6,32x
EV / Sales2021 5,91x
Capitalization 141 B
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Ricks Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Myles Oneill Senior VP & President-Manufacturing Operations
Joshua L. Smiley Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Timothy J. Garnett Chief Medical Officer & VP-Global Medical
Aarti S. Shah Chief Information Officer & SVP-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY11.40%136 982
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.13%395 728
ROCHE HOLDING AG8.28%287 943
MERCK AND COMPANY-6.45%220 228
NOVARTIS2.05%215 516
PFIZER-2.88%205 150
