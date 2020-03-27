Log in
Elia : UPDATE | Electricity consumption in Belgium continues to fall. Down 16% on average compared to early March, and even dropping 25% at times.

03/27/2020 | 10:58am EDT

27 March 2020

UPDATE | Electricity consumption in Belgium continues to fall. Down 16% on average compared to early March, and even dropping 25% at times.
The gradual restriction on activities in Belgium to prevent the spread of the coronavirus is leading to a further downturn in electricity consumption.

Electricity consumption is down 16%, on average, compared to the first week of March, and at times down as much as 25%. The drop is slightly more pronounced among consumers connected to the distribution grid (17%) compared to Elia's 149 industrial customers (14%) connected directly to the high voltage grid.

- The impact of anti-coronavirus measures on electricity consumption is even more pronounced.

- The drop can be seen among industrial consumers (14%) and other consumers (17%).

-The average price per megawatt hour (MWh) on the short-term market has hit an all-time low.

- Grid stability and security of supply are maintained.

Marleen Vanhecke
Head of Communication & Reputation Elia Group
marleen.vanhecke@elia.be
mobile: +32 486 49 01 09
office: +32 2 546 71 32

Disclaimer

Elia System Operator SA published this content on 27 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2020 14:57:04 UTC
