Elia : UPDATE | Electricity consumption in Belgium continues to fall. Down 16% on average compared to early March, and even dropping 25% at times.

Electricity consumption is down 16%, on average, compared to the first week of March, and at times down as much as 25%. The drop is slightly more pronounced among consumers connected to the distribution grid (17%) compared to Elia's 149 industrial customers (14%) connected directly to the high voltage grid.

- The impact of anti-coronavirus measures on electricity consumption is even more pronounced.

- The drop can be seen among industrial consumers (14%) and other consumers (17%).

-The average price per megawatt hour (MWh) on the short-term market has hit an all-time low.

- Grid stability and security of supply are maintained.