Elia / : Group 2020 announces Half-year financial results

07/29/2020 | 01:56am EDT

29 July 2020

Elia Group 2020 announces Half-year financial results

Half-year results: Elia Group shows operational continuity in extraordinary times.

Highlights:
  • Grid investments of €134.7 million in Belgium and €191.3 million in Germany to ensure the reliability of the energy system and accommodate growing inflows of renewable energy
  • Very high system reliability of 99.99%, benefitting 30 million end users in Belgium and Germany
  • Elia Transmission and Eurogrid GmbH successfully accessed the debt capital market lowering average cost of debt to the benefit of society
  • Adjusted net profit down 3.6% to €148.8 million, although Belgium and Germany both saw solid operational performance to realise the next phase of the energy transition
  • Covid-19 is not expected to have a material impact on Elia Group's results for 2020
  • Financial outlook for 2020 confirmed
Discover the full financial report

In the reports and results section of our website

Yannick Dekoninck
Investor Relations Officer
investor.relations@eliagroup.eu
Boulevard de l'Empereur 20 B-1000 Bruxelles
Stéphanie Luyten
Investor Relations
investor.relations@eliagroup.eu
mobile: +32 (0) 467 05 44 95
Boulevard de l'Empereur 20 B-1000 Bruxelles

Disclaimer

Elia System Operator SA published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 05:55:03 UTC
