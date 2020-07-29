29 July 2020
Elia Group 2020 announces Half-year financial results
Half-year results: Elia Group shows operational continuity in extraordinary times.
Highlights:
Grid investments of €134.7 million in Belgium and €191.3 million in Germany to ensure the reliability of the energy system and accommodate growing inflows of renewable energy
Very high system reliability of 99.99%, benefitting 30 million end users in Belgium and Germany
Elia Transmission and Eurogrid GmbH successfully accessed the debt capital market lowering average cost of debt to the benefit of society
Adjusted net profit down 3.6% to €148.8 million, although Belgium and Germany both saw solid operational performance to realise the next phase of the energy transition
Covid-19 is not expected to have a material impact on Elia Group's results for 2020
Financial outlook for 2020 confirmed
Yannick Dekoninck
Investor Relations Officer
investor.relations@eliagroup.eu
Boulevard de l'Empereur 20 B-1000 Bruxelles
Stéphanie Luyten
Investor Relations
investor.relations@eliagroup.eu
mobile: +32 (0) 467 05 44 95
Boulevard de l'Empereur 20 B-1000 Bruxelles
