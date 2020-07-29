Elia / : Group 2020 announces Half-year financial results

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 2 366 M 2 775 M 2 775 M Net income 2020 275 M 322 M 322 M Net Debt 2020 6 525 M 7 653 M 7 653 M P/E ratio 2020 24,3x Yield 2020 1,76% Capitalization 6 714 M 7 869 M 7 875 M EV / Sales 2019 EV / Sales 2020 5,59x Nbr of Employees 2 544 Free-Float 89,1% Chart ELIA GROUP NV/SA Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ELIA GROUP NV/SA Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 4 Average target price 94,25 € Last Close Price 97,80 € Spread / Highest target 7,36% Spread / Average Target -3,63% Spread / Lowest Target -12,1% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Christiaan Peeters Chief Executive Officer Bernard Gustin Chairman Catherine Vandenborre Chief Financial Officer Claude Grégoire Director Jane Murphy Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) ELIA GROUP NV/SA 23.64% 7 869 NEXTERA ENERGY 15.64% 135 941 ENEL S.P.A. 12.01% 94 749 IBERDROLA 20.53% 80 648 DOMINION ENERGY, INC. -3.14% 67 325 DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION -7.25% 59 736