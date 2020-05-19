19 May 2020
Elia Group Annual General Meeting approves 2019 financial results and dividend pay-out
Elia Group today held its Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings, at which shareholders approved all agenda items.
57.13 % of the shares were represented at the ordinary general meeting.
-
Gross dividend of €1.69 per share to be paid out on 1 June 2020
-
Kris Peeters appointed to Board of Directors
Stéphanie Luyten
Investor Relations
investor.relations@eliagroup.eu
mobile: +32 (0) 467 05 44 95
Boulevard de l'Empereur 20 B-1000 Bruxelles
Yannick Dekoninck
Investor Relations Officer
investor.relations@eliagroup.eu
Boulevard de l'Empereur 20 B-1000 Bruxelles
Disclaimer
Elia System Operator SA published this content on 19 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2020 16:22:02 UTC