Elia / : Group Annual General Meeting approves 2019 financial results and dividend pay-out

Financials (EUR) Sales 2020 2 444 M EBIT 2020 584 M Net income 2020 264 M Debt 2020 6 055 M Yield 2020 1,69% P/E ratio 2020 25,9x P/E ratio 2021 26,2x EV / Sales2020 5,34x EV / Sales2021 5,42x Capitalization 6 989 M Chart ELIA GROUP SA/NV Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ELIA GROUP SA/NV Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 4 Average target price 85,55 € Last Close Price 101,80 € Spread / Highest target 3,14% Spread / Average Target -16,0% Spread / Lowest Target -35,0% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Christiaan Peeters Chief Executive Officer Bernard Gustin Chairman Catherine Vandenborre Chief Financial Officer Claude Grégoire Director Jane Murphy Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) ELIA GROUP SA/NV 28.70% 7 616 NEXTERA ENERGY -2.77% 115 241 DOMINION ENERGY, INC. -3.59% 67 014 ENEL S.P.A. -15.67% 66 062 IBERDROLA 4.11% 62 800 DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION -6.90% 62 404