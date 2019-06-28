Elia System Operator : Adequacy and flexibility study for Belgium 2020-2030

28-06-2019
Elia envisages increasing capacity shortage to cope with the nuclear exit in Belgium; new report indicates the urgency of the situation and the need for a systematic safety net to maintain security of supply.
As a result of the accelerated coal exit in its neighbouring countries, the replacement capacity Belgium requires to cope with the nuclear exit in 2025 is now up from 3.6 GW (figure given in the Elia study in late 2017) to around 3.9 GW.
This accelerated coal exit also means that additional capacity perhaps even exceeding 1 GW will be needed for 2022-2025, requiring further measures to be taken.
Given the growing need, it is crucial that the federal government's work on developing the planned capacity remuneration mechanism (CRM) continues unabated so that Belgium has a robust safety net in place to maintain security of supply from 2025 onwards.
