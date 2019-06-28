Log in
ELIA SYSTEM OPERATOR

(ELI)
Elia System Operator : Adequacy and flexibility study for Belgium 2020-2030

06/28/2019 | 07:01am EDT
28-06-2019

Elia envisages increasing capacity shortage to cope with the nuclear exit in Belgium; new report indicates the urgency of the situation and the need for a systematic safety net to maintain security of supply.

  • As a result of the accelerated coal exit in its neighbouring countries, the replacement capacity Belgium requires to cope with the nuclear exit in 2025 is now up from 3.6 GW (figure given in the Elia study in late 2017) to around 3.9 GW.
  • This accelerated coal exit also means that additional capacity perhaps even exceeding 1 GW will be needed for 2022-2025, requiring further measures to be taken.
  • Given the growing need, it is crucial that the federal government's work on developing the planned capacity remuneration mechanism (CRM) continues unabated so that Belgium has a robust safety net in place to maintain security of supply from 2025 onwards.

Disclaimer

Elia System Operator SA published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 11:00:04 UTC
