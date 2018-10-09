09-10-2018

Elia would like to invite you to participate in the formal public consultation regarding the 'Proposal for the exemption from the obligation to procure upward and downward balancing capacity for aFRR separately'.

Information on this public consultation including how to participate can be found on Elia's website.

Consultation period:

The consultation period of the 'Proposal for the exemption from the obligation to procure upward and downward balancing capacity for aFRR separately' starts on 9 October 2018 and ends on 10 November 2018.