Elia System Operator : Public consultation on the new aFRR design

03-09-2018

Elia launches a consultation on the future design of the aFRR (automatic Frequency Restoration Reserve) product.

In this study several modifications are proposed amongst the implementation of a merit order activation, rules enabling portfolio bidding and other new features which facilitate the opening of the aFRR market to all technologies, independent on the voltage level (Transmission Grid/Distribution Grid) and the type of aFRR provider (Balance Responsible Party/ Balance Service Provider). The study includes also a detailed assessment regarding the extension of the Transfer of Energy mechanism to the aFRR market.

The consultation period regarding the new aFRR design runs from the 3rd of September 2018 until the 30th of September 2018. The design note can be consulted through the website of Elia.