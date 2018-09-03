Log in
Elia System Operator : Public consultation on the new aFRR design

09/03/2018 | 11:57am CEST
03-09-2018

Elia launches a consultation on the future design of the aFRR (automatic Frequency Restoration Reserve) product.

In this study several modifications are proposed amongst the implementation of a merit order activation, rules enabling portfolio bidding and other new features which facilitate the opening of the aFRR market to all technologies, independent on the voltage level (Transmission Grid/Distribution Grid) and the type of aFRR provider (Balance Responsible Party/ Balance Service Provider). The study includes also a detailed assessment regarding the extension of the Transfer of Energy mechanism to the aFRR market.

The consultation period regarding the new aFRR design runs from the 3rd of September 2018 until the 30th of September 2018. The design note can be consulted through the website of Elia.

Disclaimer

Elia System Operator SA published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 09:56:06 UTC
