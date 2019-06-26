Log in
ELIA SYSTEM OPERATOR

ELIA SYSTEM OPERATOR

(ELI)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Elia System Operator : Stefan Kapferer becomes CEO of 50Hertz

0
06/26/2019 | 03:12am EDT
26-06-2019

As joint shareholders of 50Hertz, Elia and German investment bank KfW are pleased to announce the appointment of Stefan Kapferer as the new CEO of the German system operator.

Kapferer is highly experienced and has ample expertise. As the current Chairman of the Board of Directors of the German Association of Energy and Water Industries (BDEW), he is very well acquainted with the energy sector. In his previous positions as Deputy Secretary-General of the OECD in Paris and State Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Economics and Technology, he gained international experience and established a strong network. Kapferer will start working at 50Hertz in January 2020 at the latest.

Disclaimer

Elia System Operator SA published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 07:11:04 UTC
