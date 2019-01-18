Log in
Elia System Operator : releases its figures on Belgium's 2018 energy mix

01/18/2019 | 03:54pm EST
18-01-2019

Every year, Elia, Belgium's electricity transmission system operator, collects the available information on the country's energy mix based on the units connected to its grid.

These figures highlight the main trends in 2018, a year marked by significant levels of unavailability among nuclear generation facilities.

Key events in 2018

  • 2018 characterised by a major drop in nuclear generation
  • Imports account for 22% of 2018's energy mix
  • Renewable energy generation grew by 18% in comparison with 2017.

Read the press release

Disclaimer

Elia System Operator SA published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 20:53:07 UTC
