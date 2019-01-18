Elia System Operator : releases its figures on Belgium's 2018 energy mix

18-01-2019

Every year, Elia, Belgium's electricity transmission system operator, collects the available information on the country's energy mix based on the units connected to its grid.

These figures highlight the main trends in 2018, a year marked by significant levels of unavailability among nuclear generation facilities.

Key events in 2018



2018 characterised by a major drop in nuclear generation

Imports account for 22% of 2018's energy mix

Renewable energy generation grew by 18% in comparison with 2017.

Read the press release