Elia System Operator : releases its figures on Belgium's 2018 energy mix

18-01-2019
Every year, Elia, Belgium's electricity transmission system operator, collects the available information on the country's energy mix based on the units connected to its grid.
These figures highlight the main trends in 2018, a year marked by significant levels of unavailability among nuclear generation facilities.
Key events in 2018
2018 characterised by a major drop in nuclear generation
Imports account for 22% of 2018's energy mix
Renewable energy generation grew by 18% in comparison with 2017.
Disclaimer
Elia System Operator SA published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 20:53:07 UTC