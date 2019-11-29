29 November 2019
Quarterly Statement: Elia Group Q3 2019
On Friday 19 November, the Elia Group published its interim statement for Q3 2019.
HIGHLIGHTS
-
Financial outlook for 2019 confirmed
-
Board approves new corporate structure of the Elia Group
-
Inauguration of Modular Offshore Grid, Elia's first power hub in the North Sea
-
50Hertz signs MoU with Belgian offshore wind developer Parkwind to build transformer substation in the Baltic Sea
