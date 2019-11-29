Log in
Quarterly Statement: Elia Group Q3 2019

0
11/29/2019 | 01:38am EST

29 November 2019

Quarterly Statement: Elia Group Q3 2019

On Friday 19 November, the Elia Group published its interim statement for Q3 2019.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Financial outlook for 2019 confirmed
  • Board approves new corporate structure of the Elia Group
  • Inauguration of Modular Offshore Grid, Elia's first power hub in the North Sea
  • 50Hertz signs MoU with Belgian offshore wind developer Parkwind to build transformer substation in the Baltic Sea
Yannick Dekoninck
Investor Relations Officer
investor.relations@eliagroup.eu
Boulevard de l'Empereur 20 B-1000 Bruxelles

Disclaimer

Elia System Operator SA published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 06:37:01 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 254 M
EBIT 2019 560 M
Net income 2019 243 M
Debt 2019 6 236 M
Yield 2019 2,26%
P/E ratio 2019 19,0x
P/E ratio 2020 18,0x
EV / Sales2019 5,07x
EV / Sales2020 4,75x
Capitalization 5 204 M
Chart ELIA SYSTEM OPERATOR
Duration : Period :
Elia System Operator Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELIA SYSTEM OPERATOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 73,55  €
Last Close Price 75,80  €
Spread / Highest target 5,54%
Spread / Average Target -2,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christiaan Peeters Chief Executive Officer
Bernard Gustin Chairman
Catherine Vandenborre Chief Financial Officer
Claude Grégoire Director
Jane Murphy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELIA SYSTEM OPERATOR31.66%5 727
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.34.09%113 919
ENEL S.P.A.36.78%77 155
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.16.26%68 383
SOUTHERN COMPANY41.87%65 347
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION2.62%64 563
