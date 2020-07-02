Log in
ELIOR GROUP: Half-year Statement of the Liquidity Contract

07/02/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

Regulatory News:

Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted by ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR) to NATIXIS ODDO BHF, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th, 2020:

  • 154 365 shares
  • €109 406,3

As a reminder, when the contract was established, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 91 782 shares
  • €329 518,3

From January 2nd, 2020 to June 30th, 2020, the following transactions were executed:

  • 1016 purchase transactions
  • 911 sale transactions

During that period, the volumes traded were:

  • 547 305 shares and €4 921 726,1 on purchase
  • 432 992 shares and €3 829 186,5 on sale

This statement is available on the website of Elior Group: www.eliorgroup.com
(finance/regulated information/regulated information publications/information relating to the liquidity contract)

ELIOR GROUP
Société anonyme
Head office : 9-11 allée de l’Arche, Paris La Défense Cedex (92032)
408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre

Listing Market: NYSE Euronext-Paris
Eurolist segment A
ISIN code: FR0011950732


© Business Wire 2020
