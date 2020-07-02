ELIOR GROUP: Half-year Statement of the Liquidity Contract

Regulatory News:
Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted by ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR) to NATIXIS ODDO BHF, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th, 2020:
-
154 365 shares
-
€109 406,3
As a reminder, when the contract was established, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:
From January 2nd, 2020 to June 30th, 2020, the following transactions were executed:
-
1016 purchase transactions
-
911 sale transactions
During that period, the volumes traded were:
-
547 305 shares and €4 921 726,1 on purchase
-
432 992 shares and €3 829 186,5 on sale
This statement is available on the website of Elior Group: www.eliorgroup.com
(finance/regulated information/regulated information publications/information relating to the liquidity contract)
ELIOR GROUP
Société anonyme
Head office : 9-11 allée de l’Arche, Paris La Défense Cedex (92032)
408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre
Listing Market: NYSE Euronext-Paris
Eurolist segment A
ISIN code: FR0011950732
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200702005288/en/