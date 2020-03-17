Log in
ELIOR GROUP

(ELIOR)
Elior : Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update

03/17/2020

In the context of Coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic and the fight against its spread Elior is working closely with authorities. The Group is rigorously following the guidelines of the World Health Organization and local governments to ensure the health and wellbeing of our teams, customers and guests.

The rapid spread of the epidemic in Continental Europe, (in Italy as of February, followed by France and Spain), and more recently in the United Kingdom and the United States - with the notable consequences of governments' decisions to close schools and universities, and to limit travel by imposing working from home - is impacting our activities.

Elior's activities in the Healthcare sector are in high demand for catering in every country, and equally for the Services activities in France. The current crisis underlines the essential nature of our missions' in support of public and community services, particularly in hospitals, clinics, residential care homes, facilities for people with disabilities, isolated elderly and in support of vital activities (army, police, firefighters…)

In the Business and Industries sector, although strongly impacted by the widespread use of working from home, we offer solutions tailored to the specific demands of our customers - particularly industrial - to provide them with all the necessary support they need to implement their Business Continuity Plans, under the best health and safety conditions.

Our central kitchens are also mobilized to provide meals, notably for healthcare professionals currently on duty, upon request by the authorities.

To mitigate this situation, Elior is making use of all existing measures to rapidly adapt its organization, including use of vacation days, training, internal mobility and partial unemployment, based on governmental plans to support their national economies.

With the sale of Areas, in July 2019, Elior has exited the tourism sector and reinforced its balance sheet. At September 30, 2019 Elior Group's leverage ratio was 1.8x, which is significantly below the covenant requirements.

Elior Group has - at the end of February 2020 - a liquidly of around €800 million.

Given the ongoing evolution of the COVID-19 epidemic, its current acceleration in Continental Europe and its start in the United Kingdom and the United States, we are not in a position to accurately determine the net impact on our full-year 2019-2020 objectives.

Elior will provide an update on the impact of this health crisis on its activities with the first half 2019-2020 results publication on May 27, 2020.

Disclaimer

Elior Group SA published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 17:29:01 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 5 018 M
EBIT 2020 179 M
Net income 2020 74,9 M
Debt 2020 532 M
Yield 2020 5,45%
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
P/E ratio 2021 10,0x
EV / Sales2020 0,29x
EV / Sales2021 0,28x
Capitalization 905 M
Chart ELIOR GROUP
Duration : Period :
Elior Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELIOR GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 13,82  €
Last Close Price 5,11  €
Spread / Highest target 213%
Spread / Average Target 170%
Spread / Lowest Target 121%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Guillemot Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gilles Cojan Chairman
Esther Gaide Chief Financial Officer
Bernard Duverneuil Chief Information & Digital Officer
Gilles Auffret Lead Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELIOR GROUP-60.99%1 010
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-33.36%68 767
COMPASS GROUP PLC-40.66%21 859
SODEXO-46.54%9 181
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-54.86%5 980
MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC CO. LTD--.--%2 786
