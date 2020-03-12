Elior Group: Share Buybacks Program Disclosure in Trading in Own Shares

Log in
03/12/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ general meeting on March 22, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR) (LEI: 969500LYSYS0E800SQ95) declares the following purchases of its own shares from March 5th to March 11th, 2020 included:

Day of the
transaction
(mm/dd/yyyy)

Identity code of the
financial instrument

Total daily volume (in
number of shares)

Daily weighted
average purchase
price of the
shares

Market (MIC
Code)

03/05/2020

FR0011950732

40 000

10,0281

XPAR

03/06/2020

FR0011950732

45000

9,544

XPAR

03/09/2020

FR0011950732

100000

9,0216

XPAR

03/10/2020

FR0011950732

81 453

8,9330

XPAR

03/10/2020

FR0011950732

678

9,0750

BATE

03/10/2020

FR0011950732

17122

9,022

CHIX

03/10/2020

FR0011950732

747

9,0750

TRQX

03/11/2020

FR0011950732

97197

8,3389

XPAR

TOTAL

382 197

8,9962

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the ELIOR GROUP website:

https://www.eliorgroup.com/finance/regulated-information/regulated-information-publications

ELIOR GROUP
Société anonyme
Head office : 9-11 allée de l’Arche, Paris La Défense Cedex (92032)
408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre

Listing Market: NYSE Euronext-Paris
Eurolist segment A
ISIN code: FR0011950732

About Elior Group
Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in contract catering and support services and has become a benchmark player in the business & industry, education, healthcare and leisure markets. With strong positions in six countries, the Group generated €4,923 million in revenue in fiscal 2018-2019.
Our 110,000 employees feed over 5 million people on a daily basis in 23,500 restaurants on three continents, and offer services on 2,300 sites in France.
Innovation and social responsibility are at the core of our business model. Elior Group has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching the GC Advanced Level in 2015.

For further information please visit our website at http://www.eliorgroup.com or follow us on Twitter (@Elior_Group)


© Business Wire 2020
