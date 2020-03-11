Elior Group :'s Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Regulatory News:

Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR) (the “Company”) reminds its shareholders that they are convened to attend its Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting on Friday March 20, at 9:00 am at Company headquarters, 9/11 allée de l’Arche – Paris La Défense (access by 17 avenue de l’Arche).

In light of the current situation concerning the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic and the fight against its propagation, and following the March 6, 2020 press release published by the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) relative to Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings of listed companies, the Company reminds its shareholders that they may opt for remote voting. This includes voting either by mail or by proxy whereby they delegate their voting power to a person of their choice or the chairman of the general meeting.

Remote votes can be transmitted by mail or electronically within the time limits and forms stated in the notice of meeting of the General Meeting which is available on the Company’s internet site www.eliorgroup.com, under the section Finance / Shareholders / Annual Shareholders Meeting (https://www.eliorgroup.com/fr/finance/shareholders/annual-shareholders-meeting).

As a precautionary measure to preserve the health of its shareholders and employees and to ensure that the General Meeting runs as smoothly as possible, the Company recommends that shareholders opt for a remote form of voting. This particularly concerns those having visited a zone where the virus is widespread or who have been in contact with someone tested positive.

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in contract catering and support services and has become a benchmark player in the business & industry, education, healthcare and leisure markets. With strong positions in 6 countries, the Group generated €4,923 million in revenue in fiscal 2018-2019.

Our 110,000 employees feed over 5 million people on a daily basis in 23,500 restaurants on three continents, and offer services on 2,300 sites in France.

Innovation and social responsibility are at the core of our business model. Elior Group has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching the GC Advanced Level in 2015.

For further information please visit our website at http://www.eliorgroup.com or follow us on Twitter (@Elior_Group).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200311005689/en/