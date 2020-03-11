Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Elior Group    ELIOR   FR0011950732

ELIOR GROUP

(ELIOR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/11 02:42:04 pm
7.99 EUR   -6.93%
02:17pELIOR GROUP : 's Annual Shareholders' Meeting
BU
03/06ELIOR : forges nutrition partnership with the Total Direct Energie team
PU
03/05ELIOR GROUP : Share buybacks program
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Elior Group :'s Annual Shareholders' Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 02:17pm EDT

Regulatory News:

Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR) (the “Company”) reminds its shareholders that they are convened to attend its Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting on Friday March 20, at 9:00 am at Company headquarters, 9/11 allée de l’Arche – Paris La Défense (access by 17 avenue de l’Arche).

In light of the current situation concerning the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic and the fight against its propagation, and following the March 6, 2020 press release published by the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) relative to Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings of listed companies, the Company reminds its shareholders that they may opt for remote voting. This includes voting either by mail or by proxy whereby they delegate their voting power to a person of their choice or the chairman of the general meeting.

Remote votes can be transmitted by mail or electronically within the time limits and forms stated in the notice of meeting of the General Meeting which is available on the Company’s internet site www.eliorgroup.com, under the section Finance / Shareholders / Annual Shareholders Meeting (https://www.eliorgroup.com/fr/finance/shareholders/annual-shareholders-meeting).

As a precautionary measure to preserve the health of its shareholders and employees and to ensure that the General Meeting runs as smoothly as possible, the Company recommends that shareholders opt for a remote form of voting. This particularly concerns those having visited a zone where the virus is widespread or who have been in contact with someone tested positive.

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in contract catering and support services and has become a benchmark player in the business & industry, education, healthcare and leisure markets. With strong positions in 6 countries, the Group generated €4,923 million in revenue in fiscal 2018-2019.

Our 110,000 employees feed over 5 million people on a daily basis in 23,500 restaurants on three continents, and offer services on 2,300 sites in France.

Innovation and social responsibility are at the core of our business model. Elior Group has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching the GC Advanced Level in 2015.

For further information please visit our website at http://www.eliorgroup.com or follow us on Twitter (@Elior_Group).


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ELIOR GROUP
02:17pELIOR GROUP : 's Annual Shareholders' Meeting
BU
03/06ELIOR : forges nutrition partnership with the Total Direct Energie team
PU
03/05ELIOR GROUP : Share buybacks program
BU
02/28ELIOR GROUP : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
02/27ELIOR GROUP : Share Buybacks Program: Disclosure in Trading in Own Shares
BU
02/26ELIOR GROUP : Availability of Documents and Information for the Annual Sharehold..
BU
02/20ELIOR GROUP : Share Buybacks Program
BU
02/13ELIOR GROUP : Share Buybacks Program: Disclosure in Trading in Own Shares
BU
02/06ELIOR GROUP :  Share Buybacks Program
BU
01/31ELIOR GROUP : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 5 041 M
EBIT 2020 181 M
Net income 2020 74,5 M
Debt 2020 529 M
Yield 2020 3,43%
P/E ratio 2020 19,6x
P/E ratio 2021 16,7x
EV / Sales2020 0,40x
EV / Sales2021 0,39x
Capitalization 1 491 M
Chart ELIOR GROUP
Duration : Period :
Elior Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELIOR GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 13,88  €
Last Close Price 8,59  €
Spread / Highest target 86,4%
Spread / Average Target 61,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Guillemot Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gilles Cojan Chairman
Esther Gaide Chief Financial Officer
Bernard Duverneuil Chief Information & Digital Officer
Gilles Auffret Lead Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELIOR GROUP-34.47%1 689
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-14.84%87 875
COMPASS GROUP PLC-23.89%29 555
SODEXO-28.05%12 541
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-24.23%10 037
MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC CO. LTD--.--%3 929
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group