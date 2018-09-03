Elior : Ludovic Oster appointed Chief Human Resources Officer of Elior Group

Elior Group announces the appointment of Ludovic Oster as Chief Human Resources Officer of Elior Group. He reports to Philippe Guillemot, Chief Executive Officer of Elior Group, and becomes a member of the Group's Executive Committee.

Aged 49, Ludovic Oster is a graduate of Skema Business School (formerly ESC Lille). He began his career in 1993 with the automotive supplier Delphi, where he held various human resources posts (both at operations and corporate levels) in France and the United States. He then joined the Valeo group in 1999, where he helped with the integration of a major acquisition, including by rolling out and optimizing employee engagement processes, particularly in the United States, Spain and Germany. Ludovic Oster subsequently took on an operations human resources role at division level, based in Spain and France, helping to boost business performance in a fiercely competitive international environment.

In 2008, Ludovic Oster joined the Norbert Dentressangle group as Chief Human Resources Officer and became a member of its Management Board in 2014. His main role was to help drive the group's strong international growth by strengthening and structuring the human resources function, notably through management support initiatives and human resources development. Following Norbert Dentressangle's acquisition by XPO Logistics in 2015, he served as Chief Human Resources Officer - Europe for the merged outfit where he implemented organizational change management processes in line with the group's objectives.