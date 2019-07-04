Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Elior Group    ELIOR   FR0011950732

ELIOR GROUP

(ELIOR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Elior : Press release providing the half-yearly report on Elior Group's liquidity contract

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 01:18pm EDT

Paris La Défense, July 04th, 2019

Half-year statement of the liquidity contract

Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted by ELIOR GROUP to Oddo Corporate Finance, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th, 2019:

  • 79 121 shares
  • €651 472,66

As a reminder, when the contract was established, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 91 782 shares
  • €329 518,25

From January 1st, 2019 to June 30th, 2019, the following transactions were executed:

  • 988 purchase transactions
  • 743 sale transactions

During that period, the volumes traded were:

  • 519 630 shares and €6 291 029,15 on purchase
  • 473 156 shares and €5 792 518,81 on sale

This statement is available on the website of Elior Group: www.eliorgroup.com

(finance/regulated information/regulated information publications/information relating to the liquidity

contract)

ELIOR GROUP Société anonyme

Head office : 9-11 allée de l'Arche, Paris La Défense Cedex (92032) 408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre

Listing Market: NYSE Euronext-Paris

Eurolist segment A

ISIN code: FR0011950732

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in contract catering and support services. With strong positions in 6 countries, the Group generated €4,886 million revenue in FY 2017-2018.

Our 109,000 employees feed over 5 million people on a daily basis in 23,500 restaurants on three continents, and offer services on 2,300 sites in France.

Elior Group has become a benchmark player in the business & industry, education, healthcare and leisure markets.

Innovation and social responsibility are at the core of our business model. Elior Group has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching the GC Advanced Level in 2015.

For further information please visit our website (http://www.eliorgroup.com) or follow us on Twitter (@Elior_Group)

eliorgroup.com

Disclaimer

Elior Group SA published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 17:17:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELIOR GROUP
01:18pELIOR : Press release providing the half-yearly report on Elior Group's liquidit..
PU
07/01ELIOR : completes the sale of Areas, opening up a new chapter in the Group's his..
PU
06/18ELIOR : Solidarities backs the Refugee Food Festival
PU
04/24Caterer Elior's shares rise on 1.54 billion euro offer for its Areas unit
RE
04/24ELIOR : has received a 1,542 million binding offer from PAI Partners for the ac..
PU
04/19ELIOR : Information on total number of shares in the capital on April 16, 2019
PU
04/18ELIOR : Olivier Poirot appointed CEO of Elior North America
PU
04/12ELIOR : Dividend for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018
PU
04/02ELIOR : Jean-Yves Fontaine appointed CEO of Elior France
PU
03/25ELIOR : Description of Elior Group's share buyback program FY 2019-2020
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 4 929 M
EBIT 2019 167 M
Net income 2019 49,0 M
Debt 2019 485 M
Yield 2019 2,26%
P/E ratio 2019 43,2x
P/E ratio 2020 30,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,54x
EV / Sales2020 0,55x
Capitalization 2 176 M
Chart ELIOR GROUP
Duration : Period :
Elior Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELIOR GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 12,9  €
Last Close Price 12,2  €
Spread / Highest target 22,9%
Spread / Average Target 5,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Guillemot Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gilles Cojan Chairman
Esther Gaide Chief Financial Officer
Bernard Duverneuil Chief Information & Digital Officer
Gilles Auffret Lead Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELIOR GROUP-6.51%2 455
STARBUCKS CORPORATION32.78%106 331
COMPASS GROUP PLC18.39%38 950
COMPASS GROUP PLC (ADR)17.80%38 950
SODEXO17.54%17 293
DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC.21.00%14 967
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About