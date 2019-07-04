Elior : Press release providing the half-yearly report on Elior Group's liquidity contract

Paris La Défense, July 04th, 2019

Half-year statement of the liquidity contract

Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted by ELIOR GROUP to Oddo Corporate Finance, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th, 2019:

79 121 shares

€651 472,66

As a reminder, when the contract was established, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

91 782 shares

€329 518,25

From January 1st, 2019 to June 30th, 2019, the following transactions were executed:

988 purchase transactions

743 sale transactions

During that period, the volumes traded were:

519 630 shares and €6 291 029,15 on purchase

473 156 shares and €5 792 518,81 on sale

This statement is available on the website of Elior Group: www.eliorgroup.com

(finance/regulated information/regulated information publications/information relating to the liquidity

contract)

