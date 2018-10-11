Log in
Elior : Serunion is the first contract catering company in Spain to receive IQNet SR 10 certification

10/11/2018 | 02:18pm CEST

Serunion, the leading contract catering company in Spain and a subsidiary of Elior Group, has been rewarded for its good governance and for the responsible and sustainable management of its activities. IQNet SR 10 is an international reference standard applying to social responsibility management systems. Obtaining this certification is in keeping with Elior Group's CSR strategy, the Positive Foodprint Plan, whose objective is to make a positive nutritional impact from farm to fork in association with all of the Group's stakeholders.

IQNet SR 10 certification is awarded by AENOR (Asociación Española de Normalización y Certificación) to companies in recognition of their environmental and societal commitments. Serunion is the first contract catering provider in Spain to receive this international recognition for its responsible, sustainable, transparent and committed management with regard to its employees, clients, the environment and society as a whole.

In recent years, Serunion has implemented measures to reduce its environmental impact:

  • In 2016, Serunion opened three, 100% organic-certified central kitchens in Malaga, Seville and Almeria which prepare 5.3 million meals per year for the healthcare and education sectors. Serunion has also developed a central kitchen in collaboration with entity non-profit organization for the integration of the disabled.
  • Serunion published and distributed more than 90,000 copies of a fun and instructive booklet encouraging children aged 5 to 10 to adopt good eating habits and a healthy lifestyle. This booklet describes a day in the life of a young school girl and gives 11 tips for ensuring healthy life hygiene as well as the good gestures to be adopted.
  • Serunion has developed an awareness program for responsible consumption in schools, under the name 'Food is not thrown away' in which more than 10,000 elementary students participate annually.
  • Eight Serunion sites have received ISO 14001 certification for environmental management.
  • 52% of Serunion's food purchases are made from local suppliers to reduce the environmental impact.

'Obtaining this certification is a vehicle for progress for our company and will enable us to implement new ways of working that are more ethical and responsible in relation to all of our stakeholders,' declared Antonio Llorens, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Serunion.

Disclaimer

Elior Group SA published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 12:17:01 UTC
