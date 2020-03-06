Elior : forges nutrition partnership with the Total Direct Energie team

Throughout the 2020 and 2021 sports seasons, Elior chefs will be cooking meals for the 25 professional racing cyclists of the Total Direct Energie Team. The champions competing in the cycling events will therefore be able to rely on the nutritional expertise and culinary savoir faire of Elior's teams to attain the best performance in each race. Elior will offer the runners a veritable culinary 'Tour de France' by providing cooked meals that are adapted to meet their needs and which use responsible and privileged local products. This is quite a daunting challenge: to offer healthy meals that are adapted to the specific needs of a top-level sporting activity. This partnership highlights the culinary expertise of Elior - a responsible caterer - to meet the key nutrition challenges at stake.

'We are very happy to accompany the major sporting events of the Total Direct Energie team, and to cook healthy meals, which also constitute a moment of pleasure. By contributing to optimize the cyclists' performance, particularly on the Tour de France, we are participating in the success of one of the biggest French sporting and popular events. This partnership also illustrates our nutritional expertise and ability to adapt to the needs of all of the guests we cater for.'

In a mobile kitchen specially equipped for and dedicated to competitions, two Elior chefs will cook the meals of the cyclists competing in the following races: Paris Nice: from Friday, March 6 to Sunday March 15, 2020

Tour des Flandres: from Friday April 3 to Sunday April 5, 2020

Paris Roubais: from Friday, April 10 to Sunday April 12, 2020

Tour de Suisse: from Friday June 5 to Sunday June 14, 2020

Tour de France: from Wednesday, June 24 to Sunday, July 19, 2020

Tour d'Espagne: from Monday, August 17 to Sunday, September 6, 2020

Elior's nutrition teams will work with the medical teams and the team's performance manager to develop customized meals for every race. The challenge is to cook balanced meals that respect the nutritional program of all of the 25 runners in terms of caloric intake, satiety, digestibility, recovery and hydration, etc.

'It is indeed an honor for our Team to have Elior as our nutritional expert. Sport is clearly synonymous with fulfillment and health: with its nutritional expertise, Elior will work together with our sports and medical teams to provide our cyclists with a highly effective culinary service. Many thanks to Elior which will be assisting us during the next two seasons on developing this exciting assignment.'

Elior's contact chef and nutritionist will be accompanied by a local Elior chef to allocate the recipes for each leg of the races: produce will be sourced locally to ensure that the regions involved in the races are presented.

Proposing a healthy and balanced diet is a major challenge for Elior's teams. The Group is committed to making rigorous nutritional choices that are adapted to each community of guests on a daily basis: children in nurseries, seniors, cancer patients, etc.