Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Elis    ELIS   FR0012435121

ELIS

(ELIS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Elis : 2018 Registration document

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 07:05pm EDT

REGISTRATION

DOCUMENT

including the annual financial report

We empower your day

2018 REGISTRATION DOCUMENT TABLE OF CONTENTS

1

Elis at a glance, 2018

Presentation of the Group and its activities

1.1Elis: a leader in the rental, laundry and maintenance of textiles, hygiene and well-being products

1.2More than a century of expertise and growth

1.3An experienced management team

1.4An integrated, bespoke multi-service offering

1.5Four market segments

1.6A strategy for added economic, environmental and social value

1.7Competitive environment

1.8Sales and marketing

1.9Optimized purchasing and loyal suppliers for service continuity

1.10Property, plant and equipment

1.11A proactive and diversified investment policy

1.12Financing policy and credit ratings

1.13Major contracts

1.14Research & development, patents and licenses AFR

4 Corporate governance

97

4.1Supervisory Board's report on corporate

governance

98

4.2

AFR

Statutory Auditors' Special Report on

25

Regulated Agreements and Commitments

143

Comments on

27

5

149

29

financial year 2018 AFR

28

5.1

30

Highlights of financial year 2018

150

35

5.2

Group results

151

5.3

Events after the reporting period

158

36

5.4

Outlook

158

40

5.5

Elis results of operations

158

42

5.6

Significant equity investment in France

158

44

5.7

Other information

158

5.8

Injunctions or fines for anticompetitive practices 159

46

5.9

Information about non-tax-deductible expenses 159

47

5.10

Information about payment terms for

48

customers and suppliers

159

49

5.11

Five-year financial summary

160

50

2

3

Risk factors & risk control

insurance policy

53

vigilance plan

AFR

2.1 Risk factors

54

2.2Elis Group's internal control and risk

management system

66

2.3

Group insurance

70

2.4

Vigilance plan

71

Disclosure of NonFinancial

Performance

75

3.1

The group's approach to CSR

76

3.2

Employee-related risks

79

3.3

Environmental risks

83

3.4

Responsible purchasing

89

3.5Summary of environmental and social

information

90

3.6Cross-referencewith the united nations

global compact

91

3.7Report by one of the Statutory Auditors, appointed as an independent third

party, on the consolidated nonfinancial

performance statement presented in the

Group's management report

92

Financial statements

6

for the year ended

December 31, 2018

AFR

6.1

Consolidated financial statements

6.2

Statutory Auditors' report

on the consolidated financial statements

for the year ended December 31, 2018

6.3

Elis Parent Company Financial Statements

6.4

Statutory Auditors' report on the financial

statements

Combined general meeting

7

of May 23, 2019

7.1

Agenda

7.2

Management Board's report on the draft

resolutions

7.3

Draft resolutions

7.4

Summary table of delegations of authority

and powers to increase the share capital

7.5

Supervisory Board's observations on the

Management Board's report provided

for in Article L. 225-100 of the French

Commercial Code and regarding the

financial statements for financial year 2018

163

164

233

237

254

259

260

261

279

286

286

8

9

Information about the

Company and its capital

289

8.1

Information about the Company

290

8.2

Shareholder rights

290

8.3

Information about the Company's capital

292

AFR

8.4

Share buyback and liquidity agreement

294

8.5

Shareholder structure

296

8.6

Dividends

300

8.7

Trading of shares

301

8.8

Simplified Group Organizational Chart

302

8.9

Main subsidiaries

303

Additional information

305

AFR

9.1

Persons responsible

306

9.2

Statutory Auditors

306

9.3

Contacts and available financial information

307

9.4

Public documents

308

Cross-reference tables

309

Cross-referencetable for the registration

document

309

Cross-referencetable for the annual

financial report

312

Cross-referencetable for the management

board's report

313

General remarks

In this registration document, unless otherwise indicated, the terms "Company" and "Elis" refer to Elis, a joint-stock corporation (société anonyme) headquartered at 5, boulevard Louis Loucheur, 92210 Saint-Cloud (France) and registered with the Nanterre trade and companies register under number 499 668 440. The term "Group" refers to both the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries.

Rounding

Certain figures (including figures expressed in thousands or millions) and percentages in this registration document have been rounded. As a result, the sum of the rounded amounts may present immaterial differences compared to the total reported amounts.

Annual financial information is identified with the symbol AFR

This registration document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers - AMF) in

accordance with Article 212-13 of its General Regulation on March 21, 2019. This document may not be used to support a financial transaction unless it is supplemented by a transaction note approved by the AMF. This document was prepared

by the issuer and is the responsibility of its signatories.

Pursuant to Article 28 of (EC) Regulation No. 809/2004 of the European Commission, the following information is included in this registration document by reference:

the consolidated financial statements of the Elis Group relating to the 2016 financial year and the Statutory Auditors' report appearing in sections 6.1 and 6.2 of the 2016 registration document, available on the Company's website (www.corporate-elis.com).

the consolidated financial statements of the Elis Group relating to the 2017 financial year and the Statutory Auditors' report appearing in sections 6.1 and 6.2 of the 2017 registration document, available on the Company's website (www.corporate-elis.com).

Copies of this registration document are available free of charge at Elis's registered office at 5, boulevard Louis Loucheur, 92210 Saint-Cloud (France), on the Company's website (www.corporate-elis.com) and on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org).

Elis - 2018 Registration document 1

Focus on your core business while Elis takes care of the rest.

2 Elis - 2018 Registration document

Elis

at a glance, 2018

PROFILE

04

OUR RAISON D'ÊTRE

06

MESSAGE FROM MANAGEMENT

08

STRATEGY

10

HIGHLIGHTS OF 2018

12

MARKETING & INNOVATION

14

CSR COMMITMENTS

16

HUMAN RESOURCES

18

GOVERNANCE

20

KEY FIGURES

22

Elis - 2018 Registration document 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Elis SA published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 23:04:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELIS
07:05pELIS : 2018 Registration document
PU
03/22ELIS : continues its growth strategy in Russia with the acquisition of Blesk InC..
GL
03/22ELIS : announces the availability of its 2018 Registration Document including th..
GL
03/07ELIS : - 2018 full-year results
GL
03/01ELIS : closes the acquisition of Carpeting Entrémattor in Sweden
GL
02/21ELIS : Change in the composition of the Supervisory Board
GL
02/11ELIS : announces the acquisition of Carpeting Entrémattor in Sweden
AQ
01/30ELIS : 2018 full-year revenue
AQ
01/29ELIS : continues its growth strategy in Spain with the acquisition of Lloguer Te..
AQ
01/25ELIS SA : annual sales release
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 3 279 M
EBIT 2019 424 M
Net income 2019 187 M
Debt 2019 3 279 M
Yield 2019 2,78%
P/E ratio 2019 16,54
P/E ratio 2020 13,72
EV / Sales 2019 1,95x
EV / Sales 2020 1,84x
Capitalization 3 121 M
Chart ELIS
Duration : Period :
Elis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 19,4 €
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xavier Martiré Chairman-Management Board
Thierry Morin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Erik Verstappen Deputy CEO-Operations & COO-Scandinavia & Benelux
Louis Guyot Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
François Blanc Director-Transformation & Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELIS-2.47%3 530
WORLDPAY INC42.16%33 758
CINTAS CORPORATION17.28%20 674
LG CORP--.--%11 510
EDENRED25.32%10 908
TELEPERFORMANCE13.90%10 397
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.