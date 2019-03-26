Elis : 2018 Registration document

General remarks

In this registration document, unless otherwise indicated, the terms "Company" and "Elis" refer to Elis, a joint-stock corporation (société anonyme) headquartered at 5, boulevard Louis Loucheur, 92210 Saint-Cloud (France) and registered with the Nanterre trade and companies register under number 499 668 440. The term "Group" refers to both the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries.

Rounding

Certain figures (including figures expressed in thousands or millions) and percentages in this registration document have been rounded. As a result, the sum of the rounded amounts may present immaterial differences compared to the total reported amounts.

Annual financial information is identified with the symbol AFR

This registration document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers - AMF) in

accordance with Article 212-13 of its General Regulation on March 21, 2019. This document may not be used to support a financial transaction unless it is supplemented by a transaction note approved by the AMF. This document was prepared

by the issuer and is the responsibility of its signatories.

Pursuant to Article 28 of (EC) Regulation No. 809/2004 of the European Commission, the following information is included in this registration document by reference:

•the consolidated financial statements of the Elis Group relating to the 2016 financial year and the Statutory Auditors' report appearing in sections 6.1 and 6.2 of the 2016 registration document, available on the Company's website (www.corporate-elis.com).

•the consolidated financial statements of the Elis Group relating to the 2017 financial year and the Statutory Auditors' report appearing in sections 6.1 and 6.2 of the 2017 registration document, available on the Company's website (www.corporate-elis.com).

Copies of this registration document are available free of charge at Elis's registered office at 5, boulevard Louis Loucheur, 92210 Saint-Cloud (France), on the Company's website (www.corporate-elis.com) and on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org).