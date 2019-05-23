Elis : - Combined shareholders' meeting of May 23, 2019

Combined shareholders’ meeting of May 23, 2019

Saint Cloud, May 23, 2019 - The Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of Elis, chaired by Thierry Morin, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, in the presence of the members of the Supervisory Board and the members of the Management Board, was held on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at the Capital 8 Conferences Center, 32 rue de Monceau in Paris (75008). The quorum was 75.61% and the shareholders approved all the resolutions that were submitted.

The shareholders’ Meeting approved the 2018 financial statements as well as the payment of a special dividend of €0.37 per share with an ex-date of May 27, 2019 and a payment date of May 29, 2019.

The shareholders approved the reappointment of Magali Chessé, Thierry Morin and Philippe Delleur as Supervisory Board members, each for a term of four years, i.e., expiring at the end of the Shareholders’ Meeting to be called to approve the financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2022.

The shareholders also ratified the co-optation of Antoine Burel as member of the Supervisory Board to replace Agnès Pannier-Runacher who resigned after her appointment to the French Government. Antoine Burel is Deputy Chief Operating Officer of the Legrand Group.

The shareholders also approved the principles and criteria for determining the remuneration of the Company’s executive officers for 2019 (i.e. the President and members of the Management Board and the President and members of the Supervisory Board), and approved the fixed, variable and exceptional elements of total compensation and benefits of any kind paid or awarded for the financial year of 2018 to the members of the Management Board and the President of the Supervisory Board, in accordance with the Article L.225-100-II of the French commercial Code.

The shareholders approved the renewal of the authorization granted to the Management Board with regards to share buybacks.

The shareholders also adopted new authorizations and delegations with regards to the issue of shares and/or securities reserved for employees who are members of a company or group savings plan or employees of the Company’s foreign subsidiaries, and renewed the delegation of authority to reduce the share capital by cancellation of treasury shares.

The results of voting on all resolutions submitted to shareholders will be available on the Company’s website: www.corporate-elis.com, in the coming days.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Investor Relations Director – Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com



Audrey Bourgeois

Investor Relations – Phone: +33 1 75 49 96 25 - audrey.bourgeois@elis.com



Attachment