Elis : Compensation policy of corporate officers applicable for 2020

COMPENSATION POLICY OF CORPORATE OFFICERS APPLICABLE FOR 2020

COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING HELD ON JUNE 30, 2020

Results of voting

(Article R-225-29-1 IV of the French Commercial Code)

In accordance with the Articles L. 225-82-II and L. 225-100-II of the French Commercial Code, the compensation policies of corporate officers for 2020 were submitted to the vote of the shareholders during the combined shareholders' meeting held behind closed doors on June 30, 2020.

During this combined shareholders' meeting, the shareholders approved without modification the resolutions relating to the compensation policies of the executive and non-executive corporate officers for 2020 as detailed in the chapter 2 of the 2019 Universal Registration document available on the Company's website (https://fr.elis.com/fr/groupe/relationsinvestisseurs/information-reglementee)as follow: