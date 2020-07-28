Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Elis    ELIS   FR0012435121

ELIS

(ELIS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elis : Compensation policy of corporate officers applicable for 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 11:22am EDT

COMPENSATION POLICY OF CORPORATE OFFICERS APPLICABLE FOR 2020

COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING HELD ON JUNE 30, 2020

Results of voting

(Article R-225-29-1 IV of the French Commercial Code)

In accordance with the Articles L. 225-82-II and L. 225-100-II of the French Commercial Code, the compensation policies of corporate officers for 2020 were submitted to the vote of the shareholders during the combined shareholders' meeting held behind closed doors on June 30, 2020.

During this combined shareholders' meeting, the shareholders approved without modification the resolutions relating to the compensation policies of the executive and non-executive corporate officers for 2020 as detailed in the chapter 2 of the 2019 Universal Registration document available on the Company's website (https://fr.elis.com/fr/groupe/relationsinvestisseurs/information-reglementee)as follow:

RESOLUTIONS

RESULT OF VOTING

Title

Approved up to :

7

Compensation policy of the President of the Supervisory

99.97%

Board for 2020

8

Compensation policy of the members of the Supervisory Board

99,97%

for 2020

9

Compensation policy of the President of the Management

92,26%

Board for 2020

10

Compensation policy for the members of the Management

92,38%

Board for 2020

Disclaimer

Elis SA published this content on 20 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 15:18:53 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur ELIS
11:22aELIS : Compensation policy of corporate officers applicable for 2020
PU
11:22aELIS : June 30, 2020 - Elis' Shareholders' Meeting - Voting results
PU
11:21aELIS : closes the acquisition of Kings Laundry in Ireland
PU
11:21aELIS : Combined shareholders' meeting 30 June 2020 - Press release
PU
10:41aELIS : expands fleet of clean vehicles
PU
07/07Elis announces the closing of the acquisition of Kings Laundry in Ireland
GL
06/30ELIS : - Combined shareholders' meeting of 30 June 2020
GL
06/18ELIS : - Waiver obtained for the bank covenant test as of 31 December 2020 and 3..
GL
06/10ELIS : - Availability of the documents relating to the combined shareholders' me..
GL
05/11ELIS : announced the closing of the acquisition of Central Laundry in the UK
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 774 M 3 249 M 3 249 M
Net income 2020 24,8 M 29,0 M 29,0 M
Net Debt 2020 3 426 M 4 012 M 4 012 M
P/E ratio 2020 83,0x
Yield 2020 1,29%
Capitalization 2 299 M 2 705 M 2 693 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 41 383
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart ELIS
Duration : Period :
Elis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 12,45 €
Last Close Price 10,39 €
Spread / Highest target 44,4%
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xavier Jean-Francois Martiré Chairman-Management Board
Thierry Morin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mattieu Lecharny Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Louis Guyot Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Michel Delbecq Director-Transformation & Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELIS-43.84%2 705
FISERV, INC.-12.97%67 718
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-4.53%52 131
CINTAS CORPORATION10.85%30 847
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.74.50%27 504
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.15.26%22 140
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group