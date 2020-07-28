Elis : Compensation policy of corporate officers applicable for 2020

COMPENSATION POLICY OF CORPORATE OFFICERS APPLICABLE FOR 2020
COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING HELD ON JUNE 30, 2020
Results of voting
(Article R-225-29-1 IV of the French Commercial Code)
In accordance with the Articles L. 225-82-II and L. 225-100-II of the French Commercial Code, the compensation policies of corporate officers for 2020 were submitted to the vote of the shareholders during the combined shareholders' meeting held behind closed doors on June 30, 2020.
During this combined shareholders' meeting, the shareholders approved without modification the resolutions relating to the compensation policies of the executive and non-executive corporate officers for 2020 as detailed in the chapter 2 of the 2019 Universal Registration document available on the Company's website (https://fr.elis.com/fr/groupe/relationsinvestisseurs/information-reglementee)as follow:
|
|
RESOLUTIONS
|
RESULT OF VOTING
|
N°
|
Title
|
Approved up to :
|
|
|
|
7
|
Compensation policy of the President of the Supervisory
|
99.97%
|
|
Board for 2020
|
|
8
|
Compensation policy of the members of the Supervisory Board
|
99,97%
|
|
for 2020
|
|
9
|
Compensation policy of the President of the Management
|
92,26%
|
|
Board for 2020
|
|
10
|
Compensation policy for the members of the Management
|
92,38%
|
|
Board for 2020
|
